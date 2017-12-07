Pioneers win 9th game of the season behind Johnson’s 36

Tuesday was a night of season highs for the Western Oklahoma State College men’s basketball team as they coasted to a 102-60 win over the Southwest Collegiate Institute Rattlers.

The Pioneers had a season-high 47 rebounds and 25 assists in the win and were led by Darron Johnson who had a season-high 36 points.

It was a game that Western never trailed as they erupted for 50 points in the first half to take a 50-30 halftime lead. The second half was almost identical to the first as the Pioneers outscored the Rattlers 52-30 en route to their ninth win of the season.

Johnson was unstoppable on the hardwood where he missed just five of his 20 attempts. He shot 75 percent from the field and 62 percent from beyond the arc, making five of his eight attempts. Johnson also assisted on seven buckets, grabbed three rebounds and had four steals in the game.

Troy Green returned to form with an 18-point outing that saw the second-year forward finish 9-of-15 from the field and grab 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

Daiquan Wyatt added nine points and five rebounds as a starter, Seljah Johnson had three points and nine rebounds and Lavorris Givins had two points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Obiajulum Okafor and Jeremy Soloman Jr. came off the bench for the Pioneers to score 14 points each. Okafor finished 6-for-11 from the field while Soloman made four of his seven shots.

As a team, the Pioneers have scored 84 points per game through 13 games this season and have shot 44.3 percent from the field. Additionally, the Pioneers have made 34 percent of their shots from beyond the arc and 68.4 percent of their shots from the charity stripe. The team is averaging 36.3 rebounds and 12.8 assists per game.

Of the team’s four losses, only one came by more than eight points when the Pioneers lost to Redlands Community College by 20 on Nov. 30.

Western will host Southwest Christian University’s junior varsity team at 2 p.m. on Saturday before taking a lengthy break for the holidays. The team will return to action at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

