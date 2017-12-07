Altus softball player, Brooke Hill, and Navajo softball players, Trinity Rohrer and Mary Stengell, attend recruitment showcase in Texas

For most young athletes, the dream is to one day continue playing their sport of choice at the collegiate level. Continuing one’s athletic career in college involves hard work, dedication and drive. Having that opportunity is why so many work tirelessly at their craft, training to improve and fighting to be the best.

That opportunity is rare, but it exists and three local softball players recently took a trip to Weatherford, Texas, to attend The Complete Showcase with hopes of getting their names into the mouths of coaches everywhere.

The Complete Showcase is a recruiting event designed to put players through a professional style workout to assess the talents of those athletes. Velocity Softball’s Trinity Rohrer, Mary Stengell and Brooke Hill made the trip together to showcase their talents in front of 32 college coaches — ranging from junior college to NCAA Division I softball.

Velocity Softball’s Joey Stengell said the event is an important event for those looking to play collegiate softball.

“This is the first step to the recruiting process for players that want to play fastpitch in college…” Stengell said. “These showcases give them feedback on measurables using a pro style workout. We have incorporated these into our travel ball practices so players can get used to these metrics.”

Stengell said getting these players recognition has always been one of Velocity Softball’s goals.

“One of the objectives of Velocity Softball is to assist our players with athletic scholarship opportunities,” Joey Stengell said. “They have to showcase their skills at events like these and they also play in showcase tournaments. This showcase allowed our players to perform in front of 32 college coaches at one time which is really efficient.”

Rohrer and Hill took part in the pitching workout while Mary Stengell participated in the catcher workout.

Each athlete received two evaluations from college players and Rohrer said that was the best part of the experience.

“It was a good experience,” Rohrer said. “Going to the camp allowed me an opportunity to get important feedback from college coaches.”

Mary Stengell said the showcase allowed her to receive a better understanding of what college coaches expect.

“I enjoy these showcases…” Mary Stengell said. “Because I get specific feedback on what college coaches are looking for and it motivates me to improve.”

Hill echoed many of Mary Stengell’s thoughts on the showcase.

“The Complete Showcase was a great showcase,” Hill said. “There were a lot of different coaches with different thoughts on how we could improve our skills to get to the next level. My experience was great. I got a lot of good feedback on how to improve on some things and I had fun.”

Joey Stengell said each athlete showed up and gave it their all, representing Altus well on the softball diamond.

“All these girls work hard and play travel ball to improve,” Joey Stengell said. “They did a great job representing Altus in Weatherford with outstanding pitching, catching and hitting. Players in small communities in southwest Oklahoma need to be seen and this is a great venue for that. Velocity will continue to bring college coaches to Altus and we will take our players to tournaments to maximize opportunities.”

From left, Trinity Rohrer, Mary Stengell and Brooke Hill all attended The Complete Showcase in Weatherford, Texas. Each player received two evaluations from a college coach and had a chance to showcase their abilities in front of 32 junior college and Division I softball coaches.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

