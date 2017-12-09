Strong second half effort from MacArthur sinks Altus, 53-45

Lawton Eisenhower and Putnam City North kicked off the 27th Annual Lady Bulldog Classic Thursday night at the Cletus B. Street Field House. In the opening game, the Lady Eagles jumped ahead of PC North and stayed in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the game, winning 70-51.

Once the first game of the evening wrapped up, the Altus Lady Bulldogs stepped onto the court to take on the Lawton MacArthur Lady Highlanders. From tip-off, it was a battle between the two teams and it continued that way until the third quarter.

Altus jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before the Lady Highlanders scored seven unanswered points to take a 7-2 lead with 4:44 remaining in the first quarter of action.

The Lady Bulldogs came roaring back with an 8-0 run of their own to regain the lead at 10-7. Altus closed out the first quarter by scoring four points to MacArthur’s five to enter the second quarter of play with a 14-12 lead over the Lady Highlanders.

In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs surged ahead on an 8-2 run that put the them up 22-14, but Lawton began chipping away at Altus’ lead to pull within two with 2:51 remaining in the half.

Led by freshman Lakysia Johnson, the Lady Bulldogs put together an 8-1 run to pull away from the Lady Highlanders but Lawton’s freshman sensation, McKenzie Washington, helped the Lady Highlanders bounce back as she nearly single-handedly closed the gap to two points. In the last two minutes, Washington had several steals that led to easy layups and cut Altus’ lead to 31-29 at the half.

At the break, Johnson had 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Annie Petzold followed her with six. Washington had 13 first half points for the Lady Highlanders while fellow freshman Tamera Thomas had 11.

The biggest difference in the game for the Lady Bulldogs came in the second half of play when the girls struggled from the field and came out flat, scoring just four points to MacArthur’s 13. Johnson and Jordan Benway scored the only two buckets for the Lady Bulldogs as the Lady Highlanders surged ahead to a 42-35 lead at the end of three.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, MacArthur began to separate from the Lady Bulldogs, taking an 11-point lead with 6:04 remaining in the game, but the Lady Bulldogs battled back and pulled within six points with 1:08 remaining. Ultimately, there was not enough time in the game as the Lady Highlanders played conservatively and passed the ball around to run down the clock before hitting two free throws to seal the victory at 53-45.

Johnson led all Altus scorers with 14 points while Petzold had seven and Nia Hill chipped in five. Benway had four in the loss.

The Lady Bulldog and Lady Highlanders both struggled at the charity stripe with the Lady Bulldogs converting 56 percent of their 25 attempts and the Lady Highlanders converting 52 percent of their 21 attempts.

The Lady Bulldogs played Putnam City North on Friday and will close out the tournament against Lawton Eisenhower today at 2:30 p.m.

Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Jordan Benway (14) attempts a shot with a MacArthur defender covering her. Benway had four points in the loss. Kelsee Baker (12) drives around a Lawton MacArthur defender. Baker had two points in the game. Annie Petzold (21) sinks a shot over Lawton MacArthur's McKenzie Washington (11). Petzold had seven points in the loss.