11 Bulldog football players were selected to the All-District football team

The All-District football team for Class 5A-1 was announced Wednesday and among those chosen were 11 Altus Bulldog football players, three of which earned Player of the Year recognition for their respective positions.

One of the biggest names on the roster is quarterback Jake Vargas. Vargas was instrumental in his team’s success this season, leading the Bulldogs to a 10-1 record before the Bulldogs fell to Skiatook by a final score of 20-7 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Vargas accounted for 23 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season. Of the 23 touchdowns, 20 came on the ground in the rushing game where Vargas consistently found room to run whether a hole was opened up for him or he kept his legs churning in an effort to make his own.

He finished the year with a team-leading 1,372 yards rushing while also throwing for 186 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Vargas was a consistent playmaker, tackling the ball carrier 17 times while picking off four passes and running one back for a touchdown.

Vargas said that while he is happy to receive the recognition, it was a team effort more than anything else.

“It’s an honor to be named district Player of the Year,” Vargas said. “I’ve worked really hard and I’m very happy about it, but I couldn’t have done it without the help of my coaches and my team.”

Joining Vargas on the list is Keegan Shive. Shive was named the Class 5A-1 Offensive Lineman of the Year and was one of the biggest reasons that Vargas found so many holes to run through.

Although Shive won Offensive Lineman of the Year, the line would not have had as much success as it had without the help of Kade Wilson, Chris Heitert, Garrett Yeager and Gage Vernon who all made the All-District team at their positions. Vernon primarily served as a blocker for Vargas and other ball carriers but also had one reception for 21 yards for the Bulldogs as a tight end.

Kory Beach was named the Class 5A-1 Linebacker of the Year after a stellar season in which he finished with 89 tackles and one interception. Beach was a constant threat on defense, quick to close on the ball and was often times one of the many numbers seen making a play on any big stop the Bulldogs needed.

Jazerick Pitts made the All-District team as a defensive lineman. Pitts had a sensational senior season with 85 tackles, nine sacks and one interception.

Brenden Phillips was selected to the team as a running back. Phillips bruising style of play often put the Bulldogs in short-yardage situations and kept the chains moving throughout the game. He finished the season with 696 yards and eight touchdowns.

The final name on the list for the All-District team is Ernesto Rosas who had a phenomenal season for the Bulldogs at the kicker position. Rosas made 46 of his 50 extra point attempts and six of his eight field goal attempts. Additionally, Rosas was the punter for the Bulldogs and averaged 34 yards per punt during the season.

Coach Todd Vargas said it has been an honor watching these players excel during their careers as Altus football players and that each player is deserving of the recognition.

“I’m so proud of these seniors,” Todd Vargas said. “They put in a tremendous amount of time and hard work in while playing for the community of Altus. They leave this program with a record of 31-5 with three straight years of making the playoffs, five playoff wins and a state championship.”

Todd Vargas went on to say that he is also proud of the way the players developed into men.

“I am proud of how they have developed as people…” Todd Vargas said, “and how they are still committed to being better men and husbands in the future. I consider it a privilege to have been able to be a part of their lives these past four years. They are truly a great group of young men.”

The Bulldogs play in the same district as Ardmore, Lawton MacArthur, Del City, El Reno, Duncan, Southeast and Western Heights. The players were voted on by the coaches in the district.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

