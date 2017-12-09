The Northside Lady Bears win big over Navajo in Fort Smith, Ark. Tournament of Champions

The seventh-ranked Class 2A Navajo High School Lady Indians basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 69-32 win over the Blair High School Lady Broncs on Tuesday but dropped to 4-1 on Thursday with a 63-39 loss to the Northside Lady Bears in Fort Smith, Ark.

On Tuesday, the Lady Indians wasted little time going after the Lady Broncs as four Navajo players hit double digit scoring before the game drew to a close.

Behind strong play from Emmy Cobb, Kalee Cross, Gracee Bates and Tabitha Armstrong, the Lady Indians erupted to a 20-3 first-quarter lead. The team continued to play well on offense with 17 second-quarter points to Blair’s 14 and came out of the break with a 25-point third quarter to take a commanding 62-27 lead into the final quarter of play.

The final quarter of the game was a low-scoring affair with the Lady Indians outscoring the Lady Broncs 7-5 to seal the 69-32 victory.

Cobb led all scorers with 17 points. Cross had 13, Bates had 11 and Armstrong had 10 in the win.

On Thursday, the Lady Indians made the long trek to Fort Smith, Ark. to compete in the Jerry and Sandy Wagner Tournament of Champions.

The first game on the schedule was against the 7-0 Northside Lady Bears and it turned out to be a tough one for Navajo as they lost their first game of the season, 63-39.

Against the Lady Bears, Navajo struggled to contain Northside’s high-powered offense as the Lady Bears erupted to a 13-2 lead on the back of Cierah Carey and Sara Bershers’ three-point barrage.

At the end of the first half, Northside held a 31-15 advantage.

The Lady Bears came out of the half swinging, building a 26-point lead after a late three from Northside sophomore Keith Tampus, but the Lady Indians kept battling to keep the game from spiraling further out of control and closed out the game down 24.

Bates led all Navajo scorers with 11 points while Cobb finished with 10, Cross with eight, Armstrong with six and Gabby Kille and Rocio Quihui finished with two each.

Deairah Mays led all Northside scorers with 13 points. Northside freshman, Tracy Bershers, had 12 points, Carey had 11 and Sara Bershers finished with eight.

The Lady Indians dropped into the consolation round and played Tulsa East Central on Friday at 4 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

