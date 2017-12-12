Lady Indians win consolation championship in Fort Smith, Ark. Tournament of Champions

The Navajo Lady Indians struggled in the opening round of the 2017 Tournament of Champions against host and eventual tournament champion Fort Smith Northside High School, but the Lady Indians surged back in the consolation bracket and won two straight to earn the consolation championship.

After a lopsided 63-39 loss to open the tournament in Fort Smith, Ark., Navajo faced off against the Tulsa East Central Lady Cardinals to come away with a 45-32 victory before taking down the Vinita Lady Hornets, 41-39, in the consolation championship game to claim the crown.

Against the Lady Cardinals, Navajo and East Central exchanged shots for much of the first quarter with the Lady Indians taking a slight 10-9 edge into the second quarter. But from there, Navajo erupted in the second quarter shortly after a Lady Cardinals three-point shot tied the game at 12 with 5:35 remaining.

A 13-0 run in the second quarter gave the Lady Indians a 25-12 halftime lead and it was one the team would build on in the second half of play.

Emmy Cobb had four three pointers in the game on her way to 22 points. While she had three in the first half, her first and only in the second half came right after the break as she drained the shot to put the Lady Indians up by 16 at 28-12.

Navajo continued to pour in the points, going on an 8-2 run to push its lead to 20 points, but the Lady Cardinals battled back to close the gap to 16 at the end of three with Navajo leading 38-22.

The Lady Indians opened the fourth quarter in a slump with the Lady Cardinals holding Navajo scoreless for three minutes while East Central climbed back into the game by cutting the deficit to just nine with 4:45 remaining. But Navajo came alive once more and closed the game out on a 5-1 run to seal the 45-32 victory.

Coach David Doss said the team executed on defense when it mattered to walk away with the win.

“We played well,” Doss said. “We had 10 turnovers as a team but we forced them into 17 turnovers.”

Cobb led the team with 22 points while Kalee Cross had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Gracee Bates had six points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals and Tabitha Armstrong had nine points in the game.

The win moved the team into the consolation championship round against the Vinita Lady Hornets where the Lady Indians held on for a 41-39 victory to win the consolation championship.

Cobb led the Lady Indians with 10 points while Vinita was led by Hallie Reed who had 12 points on four three-point buckets.

The Lady Indians will be back in action against Snyder on Friday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

