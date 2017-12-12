Pioneers close out 2017 with 81-65 win over Eagles

The Western Oklahoma State College men’s basketball team played its final game of 2017 when the Pioneers took on the Southwest Christian University Eagles junior varsity team on Saturday. Although the Pioneers entered halftime with a just a three-point advantage at 41-38, Western tightened up on defense and held the Eagles to just 27 second half points to win the game 81-65.

The Pioneers were spurred to victory on Darron Johnson’s 31 points. The second-year point guard was nearly automatic from three-point range, sinking four of his five attempts.

In the past four games, Johnson is averaging 30.2 points per game. If eligible, Johnson would lead the nation in points per game this season at 28.3. To be eligible, a player must have played in 60 percent of his team’s games. Because of an injury that sidelined Johnson for the first six games of the season, he has only played in 57 percent of Western’s games, but Johnson will reach 60 percent against Eastern Oklahoma State on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 — the team’s next game.

Johnson said the injury actually helped him elevate his game to the next level.

“The injury has helped me a lot,” Johnson said. “Sitting on the bench and watching the team made me pay attention to detail and apply it to my game. I looked at what I needed to get better at to put us in the best position to win every night.”

While Johnson’s play helped put the Pioneers in position to win the game, he also had help from starter Troy Green and reserve Seljah Johnson.

Green scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Seljah Johnson came off the bench to score 15 and pull down six rebounds.

Also providing a big boost on the defensive end for the Pioneers was Simeus Webster who scored five points, pulled in eight rebounds and blocked night shots.

Thibault Benabid had six points and Devontae Bynes had three as starters.

The rest of the points came from the bench with Bernat Arellano scoring five and Lavorris Givins and Jeremy Soloman Jr. scoring two each.

As a team, the Pioneers finished with 37 rebounds and a season-high 11 blocks. The Pioneers also shot a season-high 70 percent from beyond the arc.

Darron Johnson said the team started slow but eventually put it together for the win.

“We started off slow but as the game progressed, so did we as a team,” Darron Johnson said. “I had a good game finding my spots and knocking down my shots.”

Now 10-4 on the season, the Pioneers will not play again until 2018 when they open the season against the Eastern Oklahoma State College Moutaineers in Wilburton at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Darron Johnson (11) goes airborn for a layup against the Southwest Christian University Eagles on Saturday. Johnson had a game-high 31 points. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WOSC-Men-320171211141440340-1.jpg Darron Johnson (11) goes airborn for a layup against the Southwest Christian University Eagles on Saturday. Johnson had a game-high 31 points. Troy Green (21) battles for a bucket against the Southwest Christian University Eagles. Green had 12 points and eight rebounds. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WOSC-Men-520171211141450845-1.jpg Troy Green (21) battles for a bucket against the Southwest Christian University Eagles. Green had 12 points and eight rebounds.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

