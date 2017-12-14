The Altus High School wrestling team finishes 10th at Mid-America Nationals in Enid

The Altus High School wrestling team made the long journey to Enid over the weekend to compete in the Mid-America Nationals wrestling tournament.

Out of 26 teams, Altus finished in 10th place with 99.5 team points while reigning Class 4A champs, Tuttle, finished 1st with 296.5 points.

The tournament drew competitors from as far south as Arlington, Texas, to as far north as Maize, Kan. and featured many of the top wrestlers in Oklahoma.

Mixed among those were wrestlers such as Altus’ Juan Centeno, Kobi Gomez, Dawson Loving, Noah Briones and Cabe Dickerson who each had a strong showing at the tournament to help Altus crack the top 10.

Jojo Buxton (3-4) got the Bulldogs started in the 120-pound division but struggled, falling to Laif Jones (9-2) from Bartlesville by pinfall in 1:13. Buxton went on to defeated Westmoore’s Andre Papp (0-5) by a 7-5 decision before losing his next three matches to finish 24th.

Juan Centeno (9-2) battled his way to a sixth-place finish in the 132-pound division by winning his first four matches — two by pinfall, two by major decision — before dropping his first match of the tournament to Deer Creek’s Cade Manion (5-2) by a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinal round.

The loss moved Centeno to the consolation bracket where he defeated Norman North’s Ethan Martin (3-4) by a 10-3 decision before dominating Collinsville’s Cody Francis (4-4) to earn a 9-0 major decision victory. In the fifth-place match against Tuttle’s Logan Farrell (6-1), Farrell outlasted Centeno to earn a 19-11 major decision victory. The sixth-place finish earned Altus 14 points in the tournament.

Kobi Gomez (10-1) finished fifth in the 138-pound division after earning pinfall victories in his first three matches. In the first round of the championship battle, Maize’s Jose Ledesma (6-7) earned a pinfall victory over Gomez in 3:39 to drop Gomez to the consolation bracket.

From there, Gomez ran the table, defeating Woodward’s William Hiyler (2-3) by major decision, Deer Creek’s Tim Trigg (3-2) by decision, Tuttle’s Connor McBride (5-3) by pinfall and Collinsville’s Savear Cullors (5-2) by a 5-3 decision.

Gomez said it was a good first tournament but the team has a lot they could improve on.

“It was a good first tournament for all of us,” Gomez said. “It wasn’t the finish that I wanted but I felt like I did some good things. We can all improve in the room and continue pushing each other to the limit. It’s still early in the season and I am looking forward to later on.”

Gomez’s finish earned the team 17 points.

Chase Epperson (4-3) finished 16th in the 145-pound division with a win over Andale’s Hunter Wetta (0-2). In the first round of the consolation bracket, Epperson lost by pinfall to Campus’ Koda Ross (5-6).

Justus Revilla (3-5) won three of his eight matches at the tournament to earn a 14th-place finish in the 152-pound division. Revilla picked up a 6-5 decision victory over Muskogee’s Jacob Church (2-4), a win over Glenpool’s Konner Griffin (3-5) due to injury and a pinfall win over Campus’ Austin Wilson (1-6). His finish earned Altus four team points.

Dawson Loving secured a sixth-place finish at 160 pounds after winning his first four matches by pinfall before falling to Flower Mound’s John Lisenby (13-7). Loving lost a 6-2 decision to Edmond North’s Charles Floyd (8-1) before pinning Arlington-Martin’s John Holland (14-5) in 3:32.

Loving lost a 9-1 major decision to Piedmont’s Fisher Johnson (7-2) before battling Lisenby in a rematch for fifth place. Lisenby pinned Loving in 2:25. Loving’s sixth-place finish earned 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Noah Briones (6-3) finished fifth at 170 pounds after earning four straight victories before losing a 10-8 decision to Maize’s Talon Fitzmier (12-1). Briones battled back to take down Edmond North’s Walker Brown (5-4) in a 4-1 decision before dropping a 6-3 decision to Campus’ Brycen Schroeder (9-3).

For a fifth-place finish, Briones took down Brown for a second time with a 7-4 decision to score 12.5 points for the Bulldogs.

Brady Marple (4-4) finished in sixth for Altus with a first round pin of Campus’ Garin Williams (6-6). In the second round, Marple fell to Maize’s Kyle Haas (12-0) by pinfall before bounding back with a pin of his own over Woodward’s Haddon Dirks (1-5) in 57 seconds.

Marple pinned Liberty Christian’s Michael Manning (0-4) in 2:34 before losing to Tuttle’s Kavan Guffey (6-1). Marple rebounded again with a 10-4 decision victory over Arlington-Martin’s Max Soto (7-4) before dropping his final two matches of the tournament by pinfall. Marple’s finish earned the Bulldogs 10 team points.

Joel Arroyo finished in 24th, dropping each of his five matches — two by pinfall, three by decision.

Cabe Dickerson (8-1) dominated at 220 pounds pinning his first six opponents before falling to Piedmont’s Josh Heindselman (11-0) in a close 4-3 decision in overtime the semifinal round.

In the third round of the consolation round, Dickerson earned a 3-0 decision over Glenpool’s Dustin Chadwick (6-4) before moving on to defeat Tulsa Union’s Micah Walker (6-3) by disqualification.

Dickerson said he is wrestling well so far but admits he wanted to do more at Mid-America.

“I was a little disappointed in myself at Mid-America,” Dickerson said. “I wrestled the state runner-up at 220 in the semifinals and lost in the final overtime when he stood up from bottom, but we are already correcting my mistakes on top so that I will be able to ride someone out if in the same situation.”

Despite the third-place finish, Dickerson said he feels good about where he’s at.

“Out of the eight matches I wrestled, I was able to pick up six pins and that felt good,” Dickerson said. “I definitely am getting better with each match wrestled. So far on the season, I am 11-1 wrestling one heavyweight match and 10 220-pound matches and I have eight pins. Beginning with Allen, Texas, I will start wrestling at 195.”

Dickerson’s third-place finish earned the Bulldogs 26 team points.

Elias Soliz (1-5) finished 16th for Altus, losing his first three matches before pinning Deer Creek’s Aaron Corbin (0-4) in 48 seconds.

In the consolation round, Soliz was pinned by Maize’s Zion Silvers (6-3) and Campus’ Jacob Beehler (5-7) to earn two team points for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs travel to Elgin tonight to battle the Class 4A third-ranked Owls at 6 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Left, Garrett Pride and Cabe Dickerson battle each other at the Blue and White Bash. Dickerson finished third at Mid-America Nationals in Enid over the weekend. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_altus-Wrestling-14-grayscale.jpg Left, Garrett Pride and Cabe Dickerson battle each other at the Blue and White Bash. Dickerson finished third at Mid-America Nationals in Enid over the weekend. Left, Garrett Pride and Cabe Dickerson battle each other at the Blue and White Bash. Dickerson finished third at Mid-America Nationals in Enid over the weekend. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_altus-Wrestling-14.jpg Left, Garrett Pride and Cabe Dickerson battle each other at the Blue and White Bash. Dickerson finished third at Mid-America Nationals in Enid over the weekend.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.