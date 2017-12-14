The WOSC Lady Pioneers erase a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, beat Hesston College Lady Larks 80-74

The Western Oklahoma State College women’s basketball team pulled even at 6-6 on the season after a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Hesston College on Saturday.

The Lady Pioneers fell behind by as many as 20 points heading into the fourth quarter but put together a run in the closing minutes of regulation to outscore the Lady Larks 30-10 to force overtime.

In the overtime period, Western continued to roll, outscoring Hesston, 13-7, to win the game by a final score of 80-74.

Ariel Williams paved the way for the Lady Pioneers with 26 points in the game. Williams also recorded her fifth double-double of the season by pulling down 12 rebounds in the win.

Williams said the comeback was a great confidence booster for this team.

“It was a great feeling…” Williams said. “We knew that we were in a slump towards the end of the third quarter and we had to fight our way back in the fourth. Heart and defense won the game for us.”

Williams is averaging 18.8 points per game for the Lady Pioneers while shooting 38.7 percent from the field.

Ke’Ira Pickett also played a pivotal role in the Lady Pioneers’ success, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes.

While most of the scoring came from the starting five, Paradize Jackson came off the bench to knockdown five of her 12 three-point attempts, scoring 17 points. Olivia Armstrong, Kayla Smith and Armani Rochon each contributed two points for the Lady Pioneers’ reserve players.

Jackson made three of her shots from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter as the Lady Pioneers fought to overcome the 20-point deficit.

Jackson said she just did what she could to put her team in position to win the game.

“It honestly felt great and exciting to come all the way back from 20 points down in one quarter,” Jackson said. “I’m not sure how many attempts I had and how many were made, but I just did not want to lose and really started to focus on defense because I knew that was the only way we could even have a chance of winning.”

Jai’Lynn Anderson also provided help in the Lady Pioneers’ 30-point fourth quarter comeback by scoring all six of her points in a five minute span. Anderson also came up with two steals and a block in the quarter.

Down two with 15 seconds remaining in the game, Williams pulled down a rebound off a missed shot from Hesston’s Carissa Slabach and then drove the court to make a two-point field goal of her own to tie the game at 67 with 10 seconds left to force overtime.

In overtime, Hesston’s Slabach missed the Lady Larks’ first attempt with Western’s Kiandra Knight pulling down the rebound. Williams missed an attempt and Hesston drove down the court and took a 70-67 lead with a three-point shot from Hunter Begley.

Not to be outdone, the Lady Pioneers answered back with a three-point shot from Pickett to even things up at 70. From that point forward, the Lady Pioneers took over the game with Shaelee Brown sinking a pair of free throws before a three from Jackson gave the Lady Pioneers a 75-72 lead with 1:37 remaining in overtime.

Brown made another shot to put Western ahead 77-72 and the Lady Pioneers closed out the game with free throws from Williams and Pickett to seal the victory.

Brown finished with nine points and nine rebounds while also coming up with five steals and two blocks. Mariah Watson added two points as a starter.

Despite turning the ball over a season-high 25 times against the Lady Larks, Western was able to hang around by swiping the ball from Hesston 21 times. The Lady Pioneers also pulled down 41 rebounds and shot 79.2 percent from the free throw line, hitting all the clutch shots in overtime when they needed them the most.

The Lady Pioneers will close out 2017 with a game at Ranger College scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Western will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 7, when they host Ranger College at 2 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Ariel Williams (12) takes a shot despite contact against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

