The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers can’t overcome shooting slump, fall to Ranger College 52-25

The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers basketball team closed out 2017 on the road at Ranger College, but if Western was expecting an early Christmas present in the form of a win, it did not come in Ranger, Texas, where the Lady Pioneers fell flat, losing 52-25.

In what turned out to be Western’s worst offensive performance in 13 games, the Lady Pioneers struggled mightily from the field, converting just nine of their 55 shot attempts for a season-low 16.4 field goal percentage — 10 percent from beyond the arc.

Additionally, the team’s shooting woes continued at the charity stripe where the team just narrowly missed shooting a season-low. The Lady Pioneers shot 46.2 percent from the free throw line in the game.

Gone was the typical exceptional play from Ariel Williams who was held to zero points for the first time all season. With William’s in a slump — 0-for-6 — the offensive production rode on the shoulders of starters Shaelee Brown, Kayla Smith and Ke’Ira Pickett and reserves Paradize Jackson, Paige Delsigne, Olivia Armstrong, Jasmine Barker, and Kiandra Knight.

In fact, the bench led the Lady Pioneers in points scored with 14 total points. Jackson led Western with five points, making the Lady Pioneers’ lone three-point shot of the game.

Delsigne added four points while Armstrong and Barker each had two and Knight finished with one.

For the starters, Brown had five points and 10 rebounds while Smith scored four and Pickett scored two.

Shooting was only one of the many issues for Western against Ranger. The Lady Pioneers also pulled down 30 rebounds while also committing 22 turnovers.

Ranger capitalized on the turnovers, turning errant passes and timely steals into points.

Lena Maledon led all scorers for Ranger with 15 while Ny’Keria Jones added 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and one block.

Ranger shot 38.3 percent from the field and 26.3 from three-point range. While Ranger struggled some from the field, the team relied on a stifling defense to keep the Lady Pioneers off target.

Luckily for Western, Christmas break has arrived for the college, giving the team plenty of time to get things in order before the Jan. 7 rematch with Ranger at the WOSC gymnasium.

In 13 games, the Lady Pioneers are 6-7 and have scored 60.4 points per game on 30.9 percent field goal shooting. Additionally, the Lady Pioneers are shooting 28.4 percent from long range and have converted 64.6 percent of their free throws.

The team also averages 36.9 rebounds per game and 9.9 assists.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Shaelee Brown (22) looks for an opening to take a shot against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Brown led all Lady Pioneer starters against Ranger College with five points and 10 rebounds. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Northern-at-Western-Women-32017121816050440.jpg Shaelee Brown (22) looks for an opening to take a shot against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. Brown led all Lady Pioneer starters against Ranger College with five points and 10 rebounds. Paige Delsigne (13) goes for a layup against Clarendon College. Delsigne had four points for the Lady Pioneers off the bench. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WOSC-vs.-Clarendon-Women-32017121816142916.jpg Paige Delsigne (13) goes for a layup against Clarendon College. Delsigne had four points for the Lady Pioneers off the bench.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

