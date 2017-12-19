The 8-1 Navajo High School Lady Indians took down the previously undefeated Hobart Lady Bearcats 63-43

Late last week, the Navajo Lady Indians basketball team continued to assert its dominance in Oklahoma high school basketball with a 55-21 win over Snyder and a big, 63-43, win over the 18th-ranked — and previously unbeaten — Hobart Lady Bearcats.

The two wins moved the Lady Indians to 8-1 on the season, but in the state of Oklahoma, Navajo remains unbeaten with its lone loss coming to the Fort Smith, Ark. Northside High School Grizzlies two weeks ago.

Against Snyder, the Lady Indians started hot and stayed hot as they raced ahead of the Lady Cyclones by a score of 20-3 in the first quarter. Sticking with a fast-paced, high-scoring offense and a shut-down defense, the Lady Indians were relentless at the basket, outscoring Snyder 14-5 in the second quarter to take a 34-8 lead in the break.

The second half was much of the same with the Lady Indians running away with the game and picking up the win by a final score of 55-21.

Coach David Doss said even though the team didn’t shoot as well as he’d like, the girls hit the shots that mattered and were strong defensively.

“We didn’t shoot the ball great as a team,” Doss said. “But we shot decent behind the arc, hitting six of our 15 three-point shots. We also struggled at the free throw line, but the defense was outstanding throughout the game. We forced 36 turnovers and held Snyder to 6-of-31 from two and 2-of-9 from three.”

The Lady Indians made a little more than half of their attempts from the charity stripe, sinking 15 of their 27 attempts.

Although the starters only played roughly half of the game, that was all the time they needed. Emmy Cobb led all starters with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes of action. Kalee Cross followed with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, Gracee Bates scored seven points — all in the first quarter — and finished with four rebounds and three assists, Reilly Avila added eight points and Tabitha Armstrong finished with six points and three steals.

The biggest win of Navajo’s season so far came one night later when the Lady Indians defeated Hobart, 63-43, to hand the Lady Bearcats their first loss of the season.

Although it doesn’t show in the final score, the Lady Indians started the game slowly, crawling to a 10-8 lead after the first quarter.

Doss said this had more to do with the Lady Indians being excited for the matchup than anything else.

“Hobart gave us two of our four losses last season…” Doss said. “So we were a little over hyped and it took us a while to settle in.”

It was during the second quarter that the Lady Indians began to separate themselves from Hobart, outscoring the Lady Bearcats 20-13 to take a 30-21 lead into the break.

A nine-point lead became a 12-point lead after three quarters and Navajo increased its lead to 20 as the final buzzer sounded.

In the first half, the Lady Indians struggled from the charity stripe but Doss said the team was able to correct that in the second half of play.

“Free throws were an issue for us in the first half,” Doss said. “We went an uncharacteristic 3-for-10 in the first half but were able to go 9-for-10 in the second so it was much better.”

Cobb led the Lady Indians with a season-high 26 points that included three made shots from beyond the arc. She also had three steals in the game.

Gabby Kille also had a season-high in the game with 10 points and finished with two blocks on the defensive end. Bates was all over the floor for Navajo, scoring nine points while grabbing six rebounds, dishing three assists, swiping the ball four times from the Lady Bearcats and blocking one shot.

Armstrong finished with nine points and three steals and Cross finished with six points, five assists, four rebounds and just one turnover.

Doss said playing in the Tournament of Champions really helped the team.

“The tournament was very beneficial for our girls,” Doss said. “We played against teams with athleticism and size. We are usually the bigger team in our area of the state but in that tournament, we were outsized in every game and came away with two really good wins.”

The Lady Indians will host Hammon tonight at 6:30 p.m. before entering the Christmas break.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

