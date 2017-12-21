The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs rally but come up short to Elk City in 56-50 loss

Several times this season in the closing minutes of a game, the Lady Bulldogs basketball team has been within striking distance of a win only to have the time melt off the clock before the team could complete the comeback. That early season narrative continued this past Saturday when the Elk City Elkettes outlasted a Lady Bulldogs’ rally to secure a 56-50 win.

Although the two teams were only separated by six points, what the final score doesn’t show is how the Lady Bulldogs battled back in the second half of play.

A 4-0 Altus lead in the opening minutes of the game quickly dissolved into a one-point deficit as the Elkettes knocked down a three- and a two-point field goal in just 20 seconds to grab their first lead of the game.

But the Lady Bulldogs wouldn’t go quietly, trading shots with the Elkettes for most of the first quarter, until Elk City created some distance in the final two minutes of the quarter with a 5-2 run that game the team a 18-14 lead after one.

That run extended into the second quarter with the Elkettes holding Altus to just two points while their offense continued to flow as they poured in 10 points to take a 28-16 lead into the break.

Unlike most games this season, the third quarter proved to help rather than hamper Altus’ offense.

In the third, the Lady Bulldogs crawled back from a potential blowout and made it a two-point game at 32-30 with 3:20 remaining in the quarter. The 14-4 run was spurred by freshman Lakysia Johnson who scored nine.

While the Lady Bulldogs kept the quarter close, the Elkettes were able to put some distance between themselves and Altus by finishing the quarter on a 7-3 run to take a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Altus climbed back within five but it was as close as the Lady Bulldogs would get as Elk City ended the game with a layup and a free throw to seal the 56-50 victory.

Coach Stacie Terbush said that the key for the Lady Bulldogs is putting it all together through all four quarters.

“The issue is consistency,” Terbush said. “We have to all be on the same page, on the same night and for all four quarters.”

Johnson led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 19 points while also pulling down seven rebounds. Jordan Benway had 12 points and four rebounds, Nia Hill had six points and five rebounds, Annie Petzold had five points and four rebounds and Kaylen Carroll and Kelsee Baker each added four.

For the Elkettes, Melissa Southard scored 19 while Kenlee Crouch scored 14. Baylee Miller added 10 and Hope Butler had five.

The Altus Lady Bulldogs will host the Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs at 6:15 p.m. tonight before taking two weeks off for Christmas break.

Elk City’s Hope Butler (25) attempts to keep Nia Hill (23) from making a move to the basket. Hill had six points in the 56-50 loss. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Altus-vs-elk-city-girls-120171220101346622.jpg Elk City’s Hope Butler (25) attempts to keep Nia Hill (23) from making a move to the basket. Hill had six points in the 56-50 loss. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Elk City’s Norie Flowers (21) contests a shot from Lakysia Johnson (22) in the Lady Bulldogs 56-50 loss to the Elkettes. Johnson scored a team-high 19 points in the game. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Altus-vs-elk-city-girls-2-grayscale20171220101355513.jpg Elk City’s Norie Flowers (21) contests a shot from Lakysia Johnson (22) in the Lady Bulldogs 56-50 loss to the Elkettes. Johnson scored a team-high 19 points in the game. Elk City’s Norie Flowers (21) contests a shot from Lakysia Johnson (22) in the Lady Bulldogs 56-50 loss to the Elkettes. Johnson scored a team-high 19 points in the game. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Altus-vs-elk-city-girls-220171220101357829.jpg Elk City’s Norie Flowers (21) contests a shot from Lakysia Johnson (22) in the Lady Bulldogs 56-50 loss to the Elkettes. Johnson scored a team-high 19 points in the game.