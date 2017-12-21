The Elk City High School Big Elk were unstoppable on the hardwood, holding the Altus High School Bulldogs to just 22 poin to win the game 59-22

For the Altus High School boys’ basketball team, the first month of the season served as a reminder that there is still much work left to be done. It’s not unusual for a young team with a new coach and a new offensive scheme, but with November and most of December now out of the way, the Bulldogs are still searching for their first win under coach Brandon Kephart.

The team’s most recent misstep came against 20th-ranked Class 4A Elk City Big Elk on Saturday. It was a game that was only close for a brief moment in the opening minutes before the Big Elk surged ahead and dropped the Bulldogs, 59-22.

Elk City never trailed, opening the game on a 6-0 run before the Bulldogs pulled within two points with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. That brief two-point deficit was as close as the Bulldogs would get for the remainder of the game.

While there were many reasons for Elk City’s success, the most impactful igniter for Elk City’s offense was Trent Lewallen who broke loose and wreaked havoc on Altus’ defense.

Lewallen was nearly automatic from beyond the arc, converting four three-point shots in the first two quarters alone. Although he did most of his damage in the first half of play, his presence on the court forced the Bulldogs to cover the deep threat at all times.

Lewallen had plenty of help from fellow Big Elk players in the first half. Payton David added 10 points in the first two quarters while Chipper Skelton and Diquan Bradford each added two. But perhaps the biggest advantage for Elk City came on the boards. It was not unusual to see the Big Elk aggressively crashing the offensive glass in an attempt to collect on second-chance points.

Offensive rebounds helped Elk City erupt on a 12-2 run to close out the first quarter. By halftime, the Big Elk were in firm control of the game, leading 31-13 on Lewallen’s 17 first-half points.

It was much of the same in the second half as Elk City cruised to a 51-20 lead on the back of a 20-7 run. Rather than play keep away for the final eight minutes of the game, the Big Elk opted to score eight final points while almost completely shutting the Bulldogs out in the final quarter.

The result was a 59-22 loss for Altus.

The Bulldogs top two scorers were held in check for most of the game. Davyjon Ford had eight points in the game and eight rebounds while Carson Pickett finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

It was an unexpected performance from the typically reliable junior sharpshooter. Pickett’s shot struggled to find the basket at times even as he found open looks around the three-point line. Kephart said it was just an off night for Pickett and the rest of the team.

“We executed great,” Kephart said. “He just didn’t make the shots. As a team, we were 9-for-53 from the field and shot 17 percent for the game. We held Elk City to 39 percent. We played great defense and got the shots we wanted, we just didn’t convert, but if we keep executing, the shots will start falling.”

Aside from Ford’s eight and Pickett’s six, Keegan Shive and Hunter Webb each had three points while Johnny Olivas chipped in two in the loss.

For the Big Elk, Lewallen finished with 24 points — five three-point makes — while David had 15, Skelton finished with eight and Bradford chipped in five.

The Altus Bulldogs will host the Burkburnett Bulldogs at 8 p.m. tonight to wrap up 2017.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Davyjon Ford (20) shoots over an Elk City defender in Saturday's 59-22 loss. Ford finished with a team-high eight points. Carson Pickett (25) takes a shot while Elk City's Cooper Rogers (12) attempts a block. Pickett finished with six in the 59-22 loss.

