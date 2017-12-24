The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs rally but fall short of win to Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs

The Altus High School girls’ basketball team seemed to be on the verge of collapse in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs. But at some point, everything started to click into place for Altus and the Altus Lady Bulldogs came alive, overcoming a 12-point deficit to take a one-point lead with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Ultimately, Burkburnett would come away with the victory as one final bucket sealed the 45-44 win. The loss dropped Altus to 1-8 on the season.

It has been a tough stretch since the Altus Lady Bulldogs defeated the Duncan Lady Demons 47-34 in the second week of the season. Some of the games during Altus’ seven-game losing streak have been close, such as a 56-50 loss to Elk City that was a lot closer than the final score indicated, but some have been over before the fourth quarter even began, like last Tuesday’s 67-42 loss to Anadarko.

Even with the losses piling up, one thing that is evident is the amount of fight in this Altus Lady Bulldogs’ team. Instead of folding, the team battled back from the brink of defeat and nearly stole the game from Burkburnett. One bucket is all it would have taken but things didn’t fall in favor of Altus.

Despite the loss, there was a lot of good that came from Thursday night’s game. Nia Hill had one of her best games of the season, scoring 11 points. Eight of those points came in the fourth quarter when Altus needed her the most. One of those shots was a three-pointer that gave the Altus Lady Bulldogs a brief one-point lead.

Hill said overcoming the deficit was about effort more than anything else.

“The difference was our effort,” Hill said. “All we had to do was give 100 percent and we were back in the game. Our priority now is to get better each game and play as a team.”

The comeback took place in the third quarter, Altus’ Achilles Heel for most of the season. In the first seven games of the season, the Altus Lady Bulldogs averaged 8.7 points in the third quarter. Over the last three, that number has climbed to 14.3, including 19 against Elk City and 18 against Burkburnett. Those are also games in which the Altus Lady Bulldogs climbed back into the game when it appeared as if the game was headed for a blowout.

Against Burkburnett, freshman sensation Lakysia Johnson scored 14 points. Kaylen Carroll had seven and Sha’Quayah French, Annie Petzold and Jordan Benway each had four.

Altus out-rebounded Burkburnett 37 to 28. The Altus Lady Bulldogs also had more assists and steals with 14 and nine respectively, but Burkburnett led in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Another problem area for the Altus Lady Bulldogs in the first half of the season has been at the free throw line. On Thursday, Altus converted just five of its 13 attempts.

On the season, the Altus Lady Bulldogs are shooting 52 percent from the charity stripe, a number made worse by a 2-for-11 performance against the Elk City Elkettes.

There is still plenty of time to get things turned around in Altus. Led by Johnson who is averaging 12.7 points per game, the Lady Bulldogs still have 13 games left this season.

In January, the Lady Bulldogs open 2018 on the road at the Chickasha tournament before the team hosts Cache on Friday, Jan. 12 and Clinton on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Lakysia Johnson (22) goes up for a shot in Altus’ 45-44 loss to Burkburnett on Thursday. Johnson led all Altus scorers with 14 points. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Altus-girls-vs-burk-62017122212353262.jpg Lakysia Johnson (22) goes up for a shot in Altus’ 45-44 loss to Burkburnett on Thursday. Johnson led all Altus scorers with 14 points. Jordan Benway (14) tries to secure the ball while a Burkburnett player tries to wrestle it away. Benway scored four points in the game. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Altus-girls-vs-burk-32017122212445868.jpg Jordan Benway (14) tries to secure the ball while a Burkburnett player tries to wrestle it away. Benway scored four points in the game. Altus’ Kaylen Carroll (40), fights through a blocking attempt as she drives to the bucket for two points Thursday night against Burkburnett, Texas. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Altus-girls-vs-burk-5.jpg Altus’ Kaylen Carroll (40), fights through a blocking attempt as she drives to the bucket for two points Thursday night against Burkburnett, Texas.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

