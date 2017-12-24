The Altus High School Bulldogs lose 72-35 to the Burkburnett Bulldogs

The Altus High School boys’ basketball team’s run of bad luck continued on Thursday when the Burkburnett Bulldogs came to town and handed Altus its sixth consecutive loss in a 72-35 rout.

For the Burkburnett Bulldogs, the game began about as well as it could as the team erupted to a 27-2 lead in the opening quarter of play before Carson Pickett stepped back and nailed a three-pointer from the corner with a hand in his face to cut the deficit to 22 points.

But Burkburnett built the lead back up in the second quarter, outscoring Altus 14-1 to take a commanding 41-6 lead at halftime.

The Altus Bulldogs found a bit of a spark with a 9-0 run that was initiated by a Javon Bostic layup and continued by two quick shots by Hunter Webb.

Burkburnett added five more points to its lead to run the score to 46-14 in the third quarter before Pickett hit another three-point shot to pull the Bulldogs within 29 points.

But the game continued to spiral out of control despite Altus’ best efforts to contain the high-scoring and fast paced offense of Burkburnett. When the final buzzer sounded, Burkburnett had secured a 37-point blowout win over Altus.

Most of Burkburnett’s offense can be attributed to plays made by its defense. All total, the Burkburnett Bulldogs stole the ball 22 times from Altus and blocked six shots. Those 22 steals led to 38 points for the Burkburnett Bulldogs. In comparison, Altus had six steals in the game.

Both teams shot roughly the same from the field with Burkburnett knocking down 34 percent of its shots while Altus shot 28 percent from the field. The biggest difference was at the three-point line. Burkburnett made 29 percent of its three-point shots to Altus’ 20 percent, but the Burkburnett Bulldogs also made almost as many as the Altus Bulldogs attempted. Altus made three of its 15 attempts while Burkburnett made 14-of-47 from beyond the arc.

Pickett had a solid game for the Altus Bulldogs, scoring 12 points, pulling down 14 rebounds and coming up with three steals in the loss. Pickett climbed his way out of a slump against Anadarko with 26 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals and said the key to getting out of a slump is to just keep shooting.

“You just have to keep shooting,” Pickett said. “Every great player goes through slumps, but the key is to keep shooting. Coach Kephart really highlights that with me. I just need to keep working and grinding and shots will begin to fall.”

Despite the brief slump, Pickett has been reliable for the Altus Bulldogs, leading the team with an average of 14.8 points per game. He has also been active on the boards, averaging 6.2 rebounds per game through the five games — Pickett was injured during the season-opening loss to Elgin.

Bostic had six points in the game while Ford had five.

Sophomore Davyjon Ford is averaging approximately eight points per game as Altus’ second option.

The Altus Bulldogs will begin 2018 on the road at the Chickasha tournament on Thursday, Jan. 4. Altus’ opponent is still to be determined.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Keegan Shive (33) fights through contact for the layup. Elijah Boyle (55) tosses up a shot with a Burkburnett defender closing in on him. Carson Pickett (25) throws up a hook shot in Thursday's loss to Burkburnett. Pickett had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

By Ryan Lewis

