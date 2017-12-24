Wyatt Weaver and the Navajo High School Indians outlasted the Hammon High School Warriors 43-38

The Navajo High School Indians boys’ basketball team drew even on the season at 5-5 with a 43-38 win over the Hammon High School Warriors. The win helped Navajo close out 2017 on a positive note following a three-game losing streak after coming up short against Hobart twice in six days and Snyder late last week.

The game started off in favor of the Warriors but quickly became a back and forth affair as Navajo and Hammon clashed in a tightly contested matchup. When one team took a significant lead, the other battled back from the brink of a blowout and made the game competitive again.

In the opening minutes of the game, the Warriors were the first to make a statement, shooting out to an 8-0 lead. But Navajo’s Kolton Hurst and Wyatt Weaver came alive and helped the Indians initiate a 9-0 run that put Navajo up by one.

The two teams continued to battle in the opening quarter of the game, trading shots with neither team gaining an advantage. In the second quarter, Navajo led by three at 23-20, but the Warriors came storming back on a 13-2 run that extended into the third quarter to take a 33-23 lead.

With their backs on the ropes, the Indians tightened up on defense and erupted on offense, putting together their own 13-3 run to tie the game up at 36 in the final quarter.

A clutch three by Weaver gave the Indians a 39-36 lead that Navajo would never relinquish.

On the final possession of the game for Hammon, the Warriors were moving up the court when a pass upcourt was tipped by Navajo’s Dallas Cox. A scramble ensued with Weaver pouncing on the loose ball to come up in a clutch moment once again in the game, securing the steal to seal the victory.

Weaver was a big reason for Navajo’s success in the game. The senior guard led the Indians with 16 points, including three shots from beyond the arc, and also pulled in one rebound and came away with two steals in the victory.

Holdyn Mandrell also had a phenomenal game for the Indians, scoring 10 points, pulling down seven rebounds, dishing four assists, and coming up with three steals and one block.

Hurst and Colby Grimes added eight points each for the Indians. Hurst also had eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. Grimes finished with four rebounds and two blocks.

As a team, Hammon led the game in rebounds with 32 to Navajo’s 22. The Indians finished with 13 assists to the Warriors’ seven and the Indians also led in steals and blocks with Navajo stealing the ball 12 times and blocking five shots. Navajo shot 43 percent from the field while holding Hammon to 31 percent.

Following Christmas break, the Indians will have a chance to crawl back above .500 when they travel to Hammon on Jan. 4 to take on the Warriors in the Hammon Tournament.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

