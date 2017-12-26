The Navajo Lady Indians basketball team could not stop a run by Hammon, lose 48-38

When the Class 2A fifth-ranked Navajo High School girls’ basketball team hosted Class B’s sixth-ranked Hammon Lady Warriors, it was destined to be an exciting matchup.

The Lady Indians entered the game 8-1 while Hammon was 7-2. After three stellar quarters of basketball, it appeared as if Navajo would move to 9-1 on the season with a two-week break on the horizon.

But the Lady Warriors had other plans and overcame a six-point deficit in the final quarter of play to blow by Navajo and seal an exciting 48-38 come-from-behind victory.

In the opening quarter, the game belonged to the Lady Indians who were jump-started by an Emmy Cobb three-pointer to take a 3-0 lead. On the other end of the floor, Cobb picked off a pass to further hype the Lady Indians.

But Hammon put up a fight and within minutes, the game was tied at five. That is when the Lady Indians became unstoppable.

A three-point bucket by Reilly Avila put Navajo back out in front of Hammon but the basket sparked a run that continued for 12 unanswered points with made shots from Avila, Tabitha Armstrong and Gracee Bates.

With the Lady Indians in control of the game, the Lady Warriors began a run of their own and closed the gap to just two points in the third quarter with Navajo leading 22-20.

The Lady Indians built the lead back to six points with Avila sinking another three-pointer to put Navajo up 32-26, but then the game completely changed for Navajo and Hammon suddenly became unstoppable.

The Lady Warriors turned a six-point deficit into an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Navajo 19-2. With time slipping away, the Lady Indians could only manage four more points while Hammon added three to its total to win the game by a final score of 48-38.

Bates led the Lady Indians with 13 points and eight rebounds. The senior center was also active on the defensive end of the ball, grabbing five steals and denying one shot. Armstrong added six points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Avila made two three-pointers in the game and Cobb finished with five points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals.

The Lady Indians fell to 8-2 on the season and will be back in action following Christmas break. Navajo travels to Hammon to compete in the Warrior Classic tournament on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Their opponent is to be determined.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

