The Altus High School Bulldog wrestling team finishes 5th in Allen, Texas, tournament

Just two days before Christmas, the Altus High School wrestling team loaded up and headed south. The destination was Allen High School in Allen, Texas. The purpose was to compete in the Texas Outlaw wrestling tournament.

The tournament featured wrestlers from all over Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. In fact, 28 teams showed up to battle at the tournament. Out of the 28 teams, the Altus Bulldogs finished fifth. The host team, Allen Blue, secured a first-place finish while El Paso Franklin finished second, Prosper finished third and Cinco Ranch finished fourth.

Altus was one of only two Oklahoma teams to finish in the top 10 — Muskogee finished seventh.

The Bulldogs were led by the usual suspects with Garret Pride (16-0) at 220 pounds and Cabe Dickerson (19-1) at 195 pounds finishing first in their respective weight classes. Juan Centeno (17-4) at 132 pounds and Kobi Gomez (19-2) at 138 pounds also saw a lot of success at the tournament, finishing runners-up in their weight classes.

For Dickerson, it was his first tournament wrestling at 195 and he said it was a good start for him.

“It felt good to come out on top my first time at 195,” Dickerson said. “It really helps to have a great workout partner in Garrett Pride and since the last tournament, Kobi has been helping as well on my shots. This was a good tournament for me, but I will continue to work hard to reach my ultimate goal.”

Dickerson did his part, earning five pinfalls in his six matches. His final victory of the tournament came in the first-place match against Allen Blue’s Cole Reed in which Dickerson earned a pinfall victory in 2:35.

For his dominating display, Dickerson earned the tournament’s 152 – 285 -pound Outstanding Wrestling honor.

Dickerson’s training partner, Pride, earned a pinfall victory in six of his seven matches at 220 pounds. In the quarterfinal round of the tournament, Pride earned an injury default victory over Prosper’s Alex Varela.

Pride went on to defeat Allen Blue’s Malachi Weaver in the semifinal round before taking down the previously unbeaten Guillermo Lopez (21-1) of Irving.

At 132 pounds, Centeno won his first five matches of the tournament before falling to Franklin’s James McClain, III (21-0) in the first-place match. McClain defeated Centeno by a 9-1 major decision.

At 138 pounds, Gomez earned four pinfall victories and two decision victories but could not take down Allen Blue’s Conner Wilson (15-4) who defeated Gomez by a 10-3 decision in the first-place match.

Other wrestlers results were as follows:

120 pounds — Ricky Benivamonde (1-5), 18th place

152 pounds — Ayden Lesley (14-6), 12th place

160 pounds — Dawson Loving (15-5), 9th place

170 pounds — Brady Marple (15-7), 11th place

182 pounds — Joel Arroyo (1-6), 16th place

285 pounds — Elias Soliz (7-7), 10th place

The Bulldogs are off over Christmas break before heading to Geary to compete in the Geary Invitational at 10 a.m. Jan. 5.

By Ryan Lewis

