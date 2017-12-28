Altus High School’s Angela Edwards hopes to return to the court to make an impact during her senior season

When Angela Edwards has been on the court for the Altus Lady Bulldogs basketball team, she has been a solid option for coaches Stacie Terbush and Tommy Tucker. She scored six points in the season opener against Elgin and then poured in eight during the team’s 47-34 win over Duncan.

Since then, Edwards has been limited, plagued by a knee injury that has kept her sidelined more often than not.

In that time, she has scored just three points and they all came against the Lawton MacArthur Lady Highlanders during the first round of the Lady Bulldog Classic. The rest of her time has been spent in recovery on the sidelines.

She attempted two free throws against Lawton Eisenhower but missed both and she said the injury has been frustrating to deal with during her senior season after having just bounced back from an ACL tear.

“My goal is to help the team as a whole,” Edwards said. “We want to make it to state but I am currently hurt right now which hampers the team. I try to shoot every day and work on my shot and dribbling to help us get back to where we were during my freshman year.”

The Lady Bulldogs have a long road ahead, falling to 1-8 after a 45-44 loss to Burkburnett on Dec. 21. The team’s record is not indicative of the skill level of this Lady Bulldogs team. Edwards said she wants to do her part and she knows that what she brings to the team can change the game.

“I try to replay the game in my mind,” Edwards said. “I am the go-to senior for all of the underclassmen on the court. I just want to help the team.”

Edwards’ journey in the game of basketball started when she was just 5 years old. At the time, she wasn’t a fan of the game but she said the love she now has for basketball began developing the more she studied the game.

“Over time, I started watching other people in the WNBA, high school and other leagues,” Edwards said. “They made the game seem fun and interesting and that’s when I started taking it more seriously and ended up falling in love with the game.”

That love has since grown and it shows in the way that Edwards plays whenever she is on the court. She acts as a leader, motivator and playmaker and can ignite a run to change the momentum of the game.

Although she is optimistic about returning and helping the Lady Bulldogs rebound from the team’s current seven-game losing streak, Edwards said this season has been a bit more difficult than others.

On top of dealing with the injury, she has also had to come to terms with the death of Coach Janice Hardwick, something Edwards said has not been easy.

“It has been tough with the loss of our coach,” Edwards said. “But it has also made us stronger and brought us closer together. We have all been working together and we want to get back to state.”

While the road to the state championship tournament is not out of reach, Edwards said the team will have to work even harder in the new year for an opportunity to make it.

Terbush said Edwards’ injury has set the team back because of Edwards’ value to the team.

“She’s a very versatile player,” Terbush said. “She can play outside or inside so her injury really set us back. She is the most improved player I have ever had in high school. She came back from a torn ACL and kept working until she had full mobility. Her speed finally returned this year. She has a really quick jumpshot move to the left side of the bucket.”

Until the official results come back on her knee injury, Edwards said she is staying focused on hoping to get back on the court. She said she is proud to be a Bulldog and just wants to make an impact on the court again.

“It feels great to be a Bulldog,” Edwards said. “When I was starting, many people would look up to me for advice on my game and strategy on the court. I’ve stayed motivated thanks to God, my parents, the Bulldog parents and all of the coaching staff.”

Once her senior season is over, Edwards plans to attend Rose State College to major in Theatre Arts. Once she completes her degree there, she plans to move on to further her career.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Jan. 4 when they travel to Chickasha to compete in the Chickasha tournament. The team’s opponent is to be determined.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

