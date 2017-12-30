The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers basketball team is 6-7 at the break and looks to continue pressing forward in 2018

During the last two seasons of Western Oklahoma State College women’s basketball, things have improved tremendously under the leadership of coach Eddie Broughton, Sr.

During his first season as the head coach, Broughton transformed a two-win team into a nine-win team, tying the total wins of the team from the previous three seasons combined.

When the season ended, Broughton rebuilt the team from the ground up, retaining only three players from last season in Shaelee Brown, Jai’Lynn Anderson and Armani Rochon.

The result has been a six-win team at Christmas break. At this point last season, the Lady Pioneers were 6-4, but the difference has been the quality of teams Western has competed against.

This season, the Lady Pioneers began the season at Hill College before battling Clarendon twice, Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa, Redlands Community College, Hesston College and Ranger College.

While Western lost in blowout fashion to Hill College twice this season, the Lady Pioneers suffered two close losses to Clarendon and one four-point loss to Air Force Prep in overtime.

Even with the seven losses, the Lady Pioneers are fifth in the conference with a 1-1 record. Only Northern Oklahoma College Enid, Redlands and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College have better conference records.

During the first 13 games of the season, the Lady Pioneers are averaging 60.4 points per game on 30.9 percent shooting from the field. They are shooting 28.4 percent from beyond the arc and 65 percent from the charity stripe. Additionally, the Lady Pioneers pull down 36.9 rebounds per game and dish out 10 assists per game.

Leading the way has been freshman guard Ariel Williams who is scoring a team-high 17.3 points per game and pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game. Williams has recorded five double-doubles this season with double digit points and rebounds.

During wins, Williams has been phenomenal, scoring 30 points on 70 percent shooting during the season-opener against Cisco. Against Oklahoma Baptist University, Williams scored 29 points on 75 percent shooting to lead the Lady Pioneers to a 94-23 win.

Top recruit Paradize Jackson is right behind Williams with 11.7 points per game. Jackson has lived and died by the three-point shot during her freshman year. On average, Jackson makes 2.9 of her 8.9 three-point attempts per game. Overall, Jackson has shot 32.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from the three-point line while knocking down 71.4 percent of her shots at the free throw line.

Ke’Ira Pickett follows her with 6.4 points per game and Shaelee Brown averages 5.8 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Lady Pioneers are sitting well as the calendar turns over to 2018. Less than two games behind first in the conference, Western will have an opportunity to gain some ground when it takes on Connors State in Warner on Jan. 11 and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Altus on Jan. 15.

However, first the team will have one more battle with Ranger College in Altus on Sunday, Jan. 7 once the Lady Pioneers return from Christmas break. Ranger won the last meeting on Dec. 16 by a score of 52-25.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Shaelee Brown (22) attempts a three-point shot earlier this season against Clarendon. Brown averages 5.8 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Pioneers. Jai'Lynn Anderson (11) pulls in a rebound for the Lady Pioneers against Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

