Posted on by

The Frazer Bank Invitational tipped off at WOSC on Tuesday with area teams battling for a shot at the championship


By Ryan Lewis - ryan@altustimes.com


Calebi Cusher (12) of Duke storms past Olustee-Eldorado’s Kariann Morse (15) during Duke’s 68-24 victory on Tuesday.


Duke’s Kaylee Keck (0) grabs a contested rebound against Olustee-Eldorado’s Vivian Tinney (33) during Duke’s win.


Duke’s Matt Milner (11) knocks down a jump shot over Tipton’s Brett Haight (23) during Duke’s 86-36 victory on Tuesday.


Duke’s Hayden Brown (2) storms ahead of Tipton’s Jarred Galvan (22) during Tuesday’s win.


The Frazer Bank Invitational tipped off Tuesday at the Western Oklahoma State College gymnasium with the Duke Lady Tigers (10-1) and Olustee-Eldorado Diamondbacks (2-11) squaring off on the hardwood for a shot at a championship.

Duke started strong and continued to make plays en route to a 68-24 blowout victory over the Lady Diamondbacks.

The win advanced the Lady Tigers into the semifinal round of the tournament where they will take on the Granite Lady Panthers (7-5) who wasted little time taking down the Indiahoma Lady Warriors (6-8) by a final score of 59-31 in the first round of the tournament.

The two teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a chance to go to the championship game on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, Blair (3-10) and Sweetwater (7-6) battled each other in a low-scoring affair with Sweetwater claiming the 38-25 victory. The win moved Sweetwater into the semifinal round of the tournament where they will take on the undefeated Tipton Lady Tigers (5-0) who came away with a 67-46 victory on Tuesday over Grandfield (1-4).

Sweetwater and Tipton will play at 7 p.m. Friday for a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Olustee and Indiahoma will square off at 4:30 p.m. today in the loser’s bracket while Blair will take on Grandfield at 7 p.m. today.

For the boys, Indiahoma (14-1) dominated Sweetwater (1-8) in the opening round of the tournament. The Warriors jumped ahead of Sweetwater and continued rolling, winning the game by a final score of 98-22.

With the win, Indiahoma will take on Blair (6-6) who defeated Grandfield (4-3), 63-47, on Tuesday.

Indiahoma and Blair are set to collide at 5:45 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the Frazer Bank Invitational Championship game.

Granite (9-3) will also advance after outlasting Olustee-Eldorado (6-8) by a score of 57-52. The Panthers will play the Duke Tigers in the semifinal round after Duke (9-2) dropped Tipton (1-3) to the loser’s bracket with a blowout 86-36 victory.

Granite and Duke will meet in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

For the loser’s bracket, Sweetwater and Grandfield will hit the hardwood at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday and the winner will battle the winner of Olustee and Tipton in the consolation championship at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Action will resume for teams in the loser’s bracket at the WOSC gymnasium at 4:30 p.m. today. For the teams still battling for a championship, the first game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Calebi Cusher (12) of Duke storms past Olustee-Eldorado’s Kariann Morse (15) during Duke’s 68-24 victory on Tuesday.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Olustee-girls-1201813152643704.jpgCalebi Cusher (12) of Duke storms past Olustee-Eldorado’s Kariann Morse (15) during Duke’s 68-24 victory on Tuesday.

Duke’s Kaylee Keck (0) grabs a contested rebound against Olustee-Eldorado’s Vivian Tinney (33) during Duke’s win.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Olustee-girls-9201813152655711.jpg

Duke’s Kaylee Keck (0) grabs a contested rebound against Olustee-Eldorado’s Vivian Tinney (33) during Duke’s win.

Duke’s Matt Milner (11) knocks down a jump shot over Tipton’s Brett Haight (23) during Duke’s 86-36 victory on Tuesday.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Tipton-Boys-220181315278507.jpgDuke’s Matt Milner (11) knocks down a jump shot over Tipton’s Brett Haight (23) during Duke’s 86-36 victory on Tuesday.

Duke’s Hayden Brown (2) storms ahead of Tipton’s Jarred Galvan (22) during Tuesday’s win.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Tipton-Boys-4201813152719575.jpgDuke’s Hayden Brown (2) storms ahead of Tipton’s Jarred Galvan (22) during Tuesday’s win.

By Ryan Lewis

ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:38 am |    

Lack of service motivates resident to open Ruff Grooming

Lack of service motivates resident to open Ruff Grooming
9:17 am |    

View Post

9:22 am |    

Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves

Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves
comments powered by Disqus