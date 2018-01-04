The Frazer Bank Invitational tipped off at WOSC on Tuesday with area teams battling for a shot at the championship

The Frazer Bank Invitational tipped off Tuesday at the Western Oklahoma State College gymnasium with the Duke Lady Tigers (10-1) and Olustee-Eldorado Diamondbacks (2-11) squaring off on the hardwood for a shot at a championship.

Duke started strong and continued to make plays en route to a 68-24 blowout victory over the Lady Diamondbacks.

The win advanced the Lady Tigers into the semifinal round of the tournament where they will take on the Granite Lady Panthers (7-5) who wasted little time taking down the Indiahoma Lady Warriors (6-8) by a final score of 59-31 in the first round of the tournament.

The two teams will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a chance to go to the championship game on Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, Blair (3-10) and Sweetwater (7-6) battled each other in a low-scoring affair with Sweetwater claiming the 38-25 victory. The win moved Sweetwater into the semifinal round of the tournament where they will take on the undefeated Tipton Lady Tigers (5-0) who came away with a 67-46 victory on Tuesday over Grandfield (1-4).

Sweetwater and Tipton will play at 7 p.m. Friday for a chance to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Olustee and Indiahoma will square off at 4:30 p.m. today in the loser’s bracket while Blair will take on Grandfield at 7 p.m. today.

For the boys, Indiahoma (14-1) dominated Sweetwater (1-8) in the opening round of the tournament. The Warriors jumped ahead of Sweetwater and continued rolling, winning the game by a final score of 98-22.

With the win, Indiahoma will take on Blair (6-6) who defeated Grandfield (4-3), 63-47, on Tuesday.

Indiahoma and Blair are set to collide at 5:45 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the Frazer Bank Invitational Championship game.

Granite (9-3) will also advance after outlasting Olustee-Eldorado (6-8) by a score of 57-52. The Panthers will play the Duke Tigers in the semifinal round after Duke (9-2) dropped Tipton (1-3) to the loser’s bracket with a blowout 86-36 victory.

Granite and Duke will meet in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday.

For the loser’s bracket, Sweetwater and Grandfield will hit the hardwood at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday and the winner will battle the winner of Olustee and Tipton in the consolation championship at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Action will resume for teams in the loser’s bracket at the WOSC gymnasium at 4:30 p.m. today. For the teams still battling for a championship, the first game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Calebi Cusher (12) of Duke storms past Olustee-Eldorado’s Kariann Morse (15) during Duke’s 68-24 victory on Tuesday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Olustee-girls-1201813152643704.jpg Calebi Cusher (12) of Duke storms past Olustee-Eldorado’s Kariann Morse (15) during Duke’s 68-24 victory on Tuesday. Duke’s Kaylee Keck (0) grabs a contested rebound against Olustee-Eldorado’s Vivian Tinney (33) during Duke’s win. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Olustee-girls-9201813152655711.jpg Duke’s Kaylee Keck (0) grabs a contested rebound against Olustee-Eldorado’s Vivian Tinney (33) during Duke’s win. Duke’s Matt Milner (11) knocks down a jump shot over Tipton’s Brett Haight (23) during Duke’s 86-36 victory on Tuesday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Tipton-Boys-220181315278507.jpg Duke’s Matt Milner (11) knocks down a jump shot over Tipton’s Brett Haight (23) during Duke’s 86-36 victory on Tuesday. Duke’s Hayden Brown (2) storms ahead of Tipton’s Jarred Galvan (22) during Tuesday’s win. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Duke-vs-Tipton-Boys-4201813152719575.jpg Duke’s Hayden Brown (2) storms ahead of Tipton’s Jarred Galvan (22) during Tuesday’s win.

