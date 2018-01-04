The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs hope to begin 2018 with a big win at the Chickasha Tournament

It is a new year for the Altus High School Lady Bulldogs basketball program and with the new year comes new expectations.

After falling to 1-8 on the season with a 45-44 loss to Burkburnett, Texas just before Christmas break, the team looks to rebound in 2018. But the journey to the top will require the team to perform exceptionally well down the stretch and it will begin at the Chickasha Tournament against the 6-1 Mustang Lady Broncos.

The Lady Bulldogs have struggled since the beginning of the season. After a 67-38 loss to Elgin, Altus rebounded with a 47-34 win over the Duncan Lady Demons, but the feeling was fleeting as the Lady Bulldogs fell victim to a seven-game skid.

Several times, the Lady Bulldogs have been close to pulling out a victory only to have the win pulled from their grasp as time expired.

The team’s top scorer has been freshman sensation Lakysia Johnson who averaged 13 points per game in 2017. Johnson has been the scorer the Lady Bulldogs have needed while other veteran players on the team have been on the sidelines due to injury.

Jordan Benway and Nia Hill have also provided a boost to the offensive production as well with Benway scoring a solid 8.8 points per game and Hill scoring 7.6 points per game.

Coach Stacie Terbush said the team is hoping for a more consistent 2018.

“We ate our black-eyed peas and we are hoping for a better new year,” Terbush said. “Our scrimmages went pretty well on Tuesday. Our plans are to beat Mustang and then we should see Mac in the second round and hopefully play Yukon in the finals. If we play ball like we are capable of playing, this should all happen.”

To get past Mustang and begin the new year the right way, the Lady Bulldogs will have to play all four quarters with the same intensity.

The Lady Broncos will be one of the toughest tests for Altus to date. In Class 6A girls’ basketball, Mustang is ranked fourth and is 2-0 against top 10 ranked opponents. The team’s only loss came against Norman North in a 53-41 defeat during week two of the season. The Lady Broncos have since destroyed 20th-ranked Edmond Santa Fe South, 72-35, and picked up quality wins against Millwood, Pauls Valley and Southmoore.

The Lady Bulldogs will take the court against the Lady Broncos in Chickasha at 1 p.m. today.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Jordan Benway (14) and Kaylen Carroll (40) battle for a loose ball during a game against Burkburnett. The Lady Bulldogs are 1-8 and will take on Mustang at the Chickasha Tournament to begin 2018. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-girls-vs-burk-1201813155257994.jpg Jordan Benway (14) and Kaylen Carroll (40) battle for a loose ball during a game against Burkburnett. The Lady Bulldogs are 1-8 and will take on Mustang at the Chickasha Tournament to begin 2018. Annie Petzold (21) turns the corner on a Burkburnett defender during the Lady Bulldogs 45-44 loss before Christmas. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-girls-vs-burk-2201813155381.jpg Annie Petzold (21) turns the corner on a Burkburnett defender during the Lady Bulldogs 45-44 loss before Christmas.

By Ryan Lewis

