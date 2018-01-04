The Altus High School Bulldogs travel to Chickasha to battle the Northwest Classen Knights to begin 2018

For the Altus High School boys’ basketball team, things have not gone according to plan since the season tipped off on Nov. 28 against the Elgin Owls.

The first game of the season was a 62-38 loss and was followed by a 76-63 loss to Duncan just a few days later. Since then, the team has struggled against Weatherford, Elk City, Anadarko and Burkburnett, Texas, closing 2017 out with a 0-6 record and leaving the Bulldogs with a steep climb in 2018.

For the Bulldogs, there is a potential for 12 or more wins in 2018, giving the team plenty of opportunities to climb back into contention.

With Coach Brandon Kephart at the helm, anything is possible. But in order for that to happen, the Bulldogs will have to begin 2018 with a win in the Chickasha Tournament and continue stringing them together. To start the season off the right way, the Bulldogs will have to get past the 11-0 Northwest Classen Knights in the first round of the Chickasha tournament.

The Class 5A third-ranked Knights have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in Class 5A basketball and have withstood each test, defeating Class 6A’s seventh-ranked Norman 67-64, sixth-ranked Edmond Santa Fe 67-66, Class 3A’s sixth-ranked Oklahoma Centennial 80-38 and Class 4A’s fifth-ranked Heritage Hall 51-46.

To take down the unbeaten Knights, the Bulldogs will need the team’s best game from each of its starters.

Carson Pickett has averaged 14.8 points per game this season and has been the leader when it comes to shot attempts, makes and points. The team has also depended on his ability to crash the glass. In five games, Pickett has pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game.

Davyjon Ford will also need to play his best game of basketball in order for the Bulldogs to prevail. The 6-foot 6-inch sophomore is averaging eight points per game for the Bulldogs and has become Altus’ second option with the ball.

While the team has started off slower than expected this year, Kephart has said that the team continues to improve and that it is only a matter of time before it is all put together on the court.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. today, the Bulldogs have a chance to turn it around and gain some momentum with what would be a huge win against the Northwest Classen Knights.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Derek Beach (31) attempts a shot during the Bulldogs game against Burkburnett just before Christmas break. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_altus-boys-vs-Burk-4201813162750966.jpg Derek Beach (31) attempts a shot during the Bulldogs game against Burkburnett just before Christmas break.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

