The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs defeated the Mustang High School Lady Broncos junior varsity basketball team 62-45 at the Chickasha basketball tournament on Thursday

The new year means new opportunities for the Altus High School girls’ basketball program and the Lady Bulldogs started things off right when they picked up a 62-45 win against the Mustang Lady Broncos’ junior varsity basketball team at the Chickasha basketball tournament on Thursday.

The win moved the Lady Bulldogs to 2-8 on the season and although it is just one of many needed wins for Altus, Nia Hill said the team feels confident moving forward into the new year.

“I really feel confident,” Hill said. “I never have doubts about our team. We just have to come out ready to play. It’s a new year and a new mindset and we have to play with heart and effort. It’s going to come down to who wants it more.”

The Lady Bulldogs proved they wanted it more against Mustang when they shot out to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game. Though a three-point lead doesn’t guarantee a victory, Altus’ defensive play in the second quarter helped bring victory within reach.

The Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Broncos to just three points in the second quarter while Altus poured in 12 to take a commanding 29-17 lead into the break.

That lead continued to grow in the third quarter as Jordan Benway, Lakysia Johnson and Kaylen Carroll took over to put 15 more points on the board for the Lady Bulldogs.

Mustang’s Karli Lovelace tried to close the gap for the Lady Broncos, scoring seven of her 15 points in the third quarter, but Altus matched Mustang shot-for-shot to keep space between the two teams.

The fourth quarter was much of the same for the two teams as Lovelace once again led the way for the Lady Broncos. Of the 14 total points scored by Mustang in the quarter, Lovelace had eight points.

But Benway, Johnson and Carroll once again refused to back down as the three playmakers scored all but one of Altus’ 18 points in the quarter.

By the end of the game, the Lady Bulldogs had extended their lead to 62-45.

Johnson was locked in during the game, leading the Lady Bulldogs in points scored with 21. Benway and Carroll each added 14 points to Altus’ total while Hill chipped in five, Sha’Quayah French added four, Annie Petzold had three and Haley Leyja had one.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 60 percent from the charity stripe, converting 15 of their 25 free throws.

The Lady Bulldogs played the Lawton MacArthur Highlanders in the second round of the tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. but the results were not known at press time.

Altus will close out the tournment today before hosting the Cache Lady Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Haley Leyja (20) takes a shot for the Lady Bulldogs during a game against the Lawton Eisenhower Lady Eagles. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-girls-vs-Lawton-Ike-2201815155835471.jpg Haley Leyja (20) takes a shot for the Lady Bulldogs during a game against the Lawton Eisenhower Lady Eagles.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

