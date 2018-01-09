The Altus High School girls’ basketball team took down Cache and Mustang to place third in the Chickasha basketball tournament

The Altus High School girls’ basketball team improved to 3-9 over the weekend when they took down the Cache Lady Bulldogs to place third in the Chickasha basketball tournament.

After taking down the Mustang girls’ junior varsity squad, the Lady Bulldogs faced a tough test with the MacArthur Lady Highlanders (7-3) and although the outcome was ultimately a 44-40 loss, Altus battled the entire game, leading for most of the game before falling just short in the final quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs led 33-26 heading into the final frame but could not hold on as MacArthur outscored Altus 19-7 in the fourth quarter to steal the victory away from Altus.

Lakysia Johnson led all Altus scorers with 16 points but Jordan Benway poured in 14 points of her own to help lead Altus in the game. Sha’Quayah French had six points and Nia Hill had four points in the game.

The loss dropped Altus to a third-place matchup with the Cache Lady Bulldogs (4-8) and a strong fourth quarter surge allowed the Altus Lady Bulldogs to come away with the 53-48 victory.

Leading 11-8 after one quarter thanks to seven points from Kaylen Carroll, Altus added another 11 points in the second to take a 22-21 lead into the break.

A strong third quarter from the Cache Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 39, but set up a battle between the two teams heading into the fourth quarter. But the Altus Lady Bulldogs surged ahead behind eight points from Johnson and five points from Carroll to earn the Altus Lady Bulldogs victory and the third-place trophy.

It was a total team effort for Altus with Johnson scoring 20 to lead the way. Carroll had 15 while French and Annie Petzold added six points each, Benway added four and Haley Leyja chipped in two.

The Altus Lady Bulldogs are now 2-1 since the new year began with Johnson scoring 19 points per game during the three-game stretch.

Altus will be back in action on Friday when the Altus Lady Bulldogs host the Cache Lady Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on the Clester Harrington Court.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs finished third in the Chickasha basketball tournament over the weekend. Team members are, back row, left to right, Lakysia Johnson, Brianna McQuiggan, Kaylen Carroll, Jordan Benway, Genesis Campana, Haley Leyja and Angela Edwards. Front row, left to right, Annie Petzold, Kelsee Baker, Sha’Quayah French and Nia Hill. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_LadyBulldogs201818163842376.jpg The Altus High School Lady Bulldogs finished third in the Chickasha basketball tournament over the weekend. Team members are, back row, left to right, Lakysia Johnson, Brianna McQuiggan, Kaylen Carroll, Jordan Benway, Genesis Campana, Haley Leyja and Angela Edwards. Front row, left to right, Annie Petzold, Kelsee Baker, Sha’Quayah French and Nia Hill. Stacie Terbush | Courtesy photo

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

