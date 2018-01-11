Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers take down Eastern Oklahoma State College Lady Mountaineers, 85-77

Just one day after scoring 31 points in a 64-59 overtime loss to Ranger College, Ariel Williams was at it again at Western Oklahoma State College Monday when she scored 35 points in an 85-77 win over the Eastern Oklahoma State College Lady Mountaineers.

Williams was nearly unstoppable on the hardwood as she made 59 percent of her shots in an effort to down the Lady Mountaineers and begin the 2018 portion of the season on a positive note.

Williams said it was a matter of starting the new year off right.

“We needed to have a different mentality going into this year,” Williams said. “I try my best to bring energy and my teammates feed off of it.”

Western led almost the entire game, outscoring the Lady Mountaineers, 18-12, in the first quarter and, 19-10, in the second quarter to take a 37-22 lead into the break.

The Lady Pioneers never relinquished the lead but let Eastern Oklahoma State College back into the game, scoring 16 points to the Lady Mountaineers’ 21 to take a 10-point lead into the fourth and final quarter.

From there, it was a battle as both teams came alive on the offensive end with the Lady Mountaineers scoring 34 points to Western’s 32, but in the end, the Lady Pioneers had put enough points on the scoreboard to walk out with a win and improve to 7-8 on the season overall and 2-1 in conference play.

While Williams’ 35 points led the team, she had help from fellow starter Paradize Jackson who added 13 points to Western’s total.

Jackson made three of her 10 shots from beyond the arc while going 2-for-2 at the free throw line. Sophomore Shaelee Brown added eight points and nine rebounds and freshman Dimanique Granados had three points on a 1-for-6 shooting night.

Jackson said the team is starting to put things together and she sees great things in the Lady Pioneers’ future.

“We are playing great right now,” Jackson said. “I feel like, with the way we are playing, if we keep it up we are going to accomplish a lot of what we had planned to accomplish from the beginning.”

From the bench, Jai’Lynn Anderson led all scorers with eight points but Mariah Watson and Kayla Smith chipped in six each. Paige Delsigne added four and Armani Rocho had two in the win.

The Lady Pioneers had 13 total steals in the game and 30 total rebounds — the team’s second lowest total in a win.

Aside from Williams’ 35 points on 59 percent shooting, as a team, the Lady Pioneers shot 36.7 from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc. Free throws gave Western the advantage as the team converted 22 of its 31 attempts at the charity stripe.

Williams is ranked 19th in the country in points per game with an average of 19.4.

The Lady Pioneers will travel to Warner to take on the Connors State Cowgirls today at 5 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Ariel Williams (12) fights off a defender when the Lady Pioneers took on Northern Oklahoma College. Against Eastern Oklahoma State College, Williams scored a season-high 35 points.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

