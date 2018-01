Cabe Dickerson (top) defeated J.J. Harris of Duncan by a 6-3 decision at 195 pounds. Harris was a third-place finisher at state last season. Look for the rest of Tuesday’s results in Saturday’s paper.

Cabe Dickerson (top) defeated J.J. Harris of Duncan by a 6-3 decision at 195 pounds. Harris was a third-place finisher at state last season. Look for the rest of Tuesday’s results in Saturday’s paper. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Duncan-42018110174123131.jpg Cabe Dickerson (top) defeated J.J. Harris of Duncan by a 6-3 decision at 195 pounds. Harris was a third-place finisher at state last season. Look for the rest of Tuesday’s results in Saturday’s paper.