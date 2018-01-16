Altus swimmers began the year the right way with a dominating performance over Yukon at the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center

On Saturday, for the first time in 2018, the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center played host to Oklahoma high school swim teams as the Yukon Millers boys’ and girls’ swim teams ventured to Altus to take on the Altus Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs.

If the extended vacation was to have any effect on Altus’ teams, it wasn’t showing through in the pool as the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs combined to score 235 points through 22 events, bullying the Yukon Millers in the lanes and allowing them to tally just 94 points.

Out of the 22 events, Altus finished first in 20 of them. Yukon’s Isaiah Auld was apart of both of Yukon’s only wins with Auld touching the wall four seconds ahead of Altus’ Canyon Hart in the 200-meter freestyle and anchoring the Millers in the 400-meter freestyle relay, beating Altus by 11 seconds.

Altus’ results were as follows:

Girls 200-meter medley relay — 1, Altus (Alyssa Hargis, Brianne Loe, Lindsay Detwiler, Kassie Hurst), 2:22.66. 2, Altus ‘B’ (Lynzie Herron, Kinsley Moore, Ally Augustine, Carly Stork), 2:27.67…4, Altus ‘C’ (Jessica Massey, Katie Sanchez, Gracie Furfey, Melonie Flores), 2:47.05.

Boys 200-medley relay — 1, Altus (Sam Annis, Johnnie McKune, Kaleb Shive, DeMarco De La Paz), 2:05.18…3, Altus ‘B’ (Justin Wheeler, John Purdue, Anthony Basaldua, Rawsen Mitchell), 2:21.63.

Girls 200-meter freestyle — 1, Loe, 2:38.63. 2, Augustine, 2:46. 3, Herron, 2:48.68. 4, McKenzie Nettleton, 2:54.64.

Boys 200-meter freestyle — …2, Hart, 2:19.76. 3, Caleb Brown, 2:40.70. 4, Wheeler, 2:52.10.

Girls 200-meter individual medley — 1, Hargis, 2:58.35. 2, Haleigh Frith, 3:02.20.

Boys 200-meter individual medley — 1, Purdue, 2:47.98. 2, Basaldua, 2:57.31.

Girls 50-meter freestyle — 1, Hurst, 30.71. 2, Stork, 32.66…4, Baileigh Brewer, 34.85. 5, Callie Smith, 35.18.

Boys 50-meter freestyle —1, De La Paz, 28.20…4, Mitchell, 29.72.

Girls 100-meter butterfly — 1, Detwiler, 1:21.99. 2, Moore, 1:26.67. 3, Kennedy Kerr, 1:27.23.

Boys 100-meter butterfly — 1, Shive, 1:09.23…3, Annis, 1:15.95.

Girls 100-meter freestyle — 1, Hurst, 1:10.33. 2, Stork, 1:13.49. 3, Hargis, 1:14.16.

Boys 100-meter freestyle — 1, McKune, 1:02.70…6, Brown, 1:10.81.

Girls 400-meter freestyle — 1, Loe, 5:45.78. 2, Augustine, 5:52.09. 3, Furfey, 6:31.66.

Boys 400-meter freestyle — 1, Basaldua, 5:28.43. 2, DJ Brown, 5:33.80.

Girls 200-meter freestyle relay —, Altus (Stork, Moore, Hargis, Detwiler), 2:12.28. 2, Altus ‘B’ (Massey, Brewer, Smith, Kerr), 2:26.07…4, Altus ‘C’ (Macinzee Cook, Kennedy Martin, Anne Bersabal, Flores), 2:36.40.

Boys 200-meter freestyle relay — 1, Altus (Shive, Annis, De La Paz, McKune), 1:51.38…3, Altus ‘B’ (Jason Ross, Caleb Brown, Hart, Mitchell), 2:05.72.

Girls 100-meter backstroke — 1, Herron, 1:23.21. 2, Frith, 1:25.64…4, Smith, 1:27.28.

Boys 100-meter backstroke — 1, Shive, 1:10.94…4, Annis, 1:16.24. 5, Hart, 1:18.25.

Girls 100-meter breaststroke — 1, Moore, 1:37.25…3, Kerr, 1:46.87. 4, Furfey, 1:48.97.

Boys 100-meter breaststroke — 1, Purdue, 1:26.59…3, DJ Brown, 1:33.12. 4, Wheeler, 1:42.28.

Girls 400-meter freestyle relay — 1, Altus (Detwiler, Augustine, Loe, Hurst), 4:51.80. 2, Altus ‘B’ (Herron, Brewer, Frith, Nettleton), 5:14.71. 3, Altus ‘C’ (Massey, Smith, Julia Padgett, Kerr), 5:27.84.

Boys 400-meter freestyle relay — …2, Altus (Basaldua, De La Paz, Purdue, Hart), 4:31.58. 3, Altus ‘B’ (Caleb Brown, DJ Brown, Wheeler, Mitchell), 4:57.89.

Both Altus teams will travel to the Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond for the Putnam City Invitational today. The meet begins at 9 a.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_swimming-butterfly-boys-shive2018115164110826.jpg http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Swimming-girls-breaststroke-1201811516412581.jpg

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.