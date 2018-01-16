The Altus High School girls’ basketball team defeated the Cache Lady Bulldogs 60-46 on Friday

The Altus High School girls’ basketball team has turned things around in the new year. Friday’s 60-46 win over the Cache Lady Bulldogs was Altus’ third win in four games, each coming since 2018 kicked off for Altus at the Chickasha tournament.

The Altus Lady Bulldogs’ only loss at the tournament came to the MacArthur Lady Highlanders. It was a four-point loss to the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A girls’ basketball and it was a game that Altus controlled for three of the four quarters.

There were no late-game heroics by Cache. Altus controlled the game from the tip and continued to put points on the board, scoring 36 total points in the third and fourth quarters to keep distance between themselves and Cache.

Lakysia Johnson led the way with 17 points, but one of the biggest differences between 2017 and 2018 has been the play of the team as a whole.

While Johnson has continued to do what she does, other players have chipped in and almost every player that stepped on the court Friday scored at least once. When Altus needed a boost in the third quarter, Kaylen Carroll showed off her three-point prowess by knocking down two shots from beyond the arc and added another two-point field goal for eight of her 11 points in the game.

While the first three quarters of the game was mostly dominated by Jordan Benway, Johnson and Carroll, the rest of the roster stepped up in a big way in the fourth. Six different players scored for Altus in the quarter with eight points coming by way of free throws.

All total, the Altus Lady Bulldogs shot 18 free throws in the final quarter. Johnson shot the bulk of the team’s free throws but made just two of her six attempts. Kelsee Baker and Haley Leyja finished 2-for-2 at the line while Benway added one and Annie Petzold and Nia Hill missed both of their attempts.

Minute after minute, the Altus Lady Bulldogs played with an intensity that only briefly waned in the second quarter when Altus scored just 10 points to Cache’s 13. But unlike previous games, the Altus Lady Bulldogs didn’t let their performance dictate how the rest of the game would play out. Instead, Altus came out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter with an 18-point performance and a defense that allowed Cache to score just eight points from the field.

That same defense got a bit too physical at times, sending Cache to the charity stripe three times where they were a perfect 5-for-5. It was much of the same in the fourth quarter with Cache scoring eight of the team’s 13 fourth quarter points at the line.

The win saw Johnson finish with 17, Carroll with 11, Hill with eight, Benway with seven and Genesis Campana and Leyja add five. Additional scoring came from Petzold who finished with three and Baker and Sha’Quayah French who each chipped in two points.

Altus will be back in action against Clinton today when they host the Red Tornadoes girls’ basketball team at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Kaylen Carroll (40) muscles her way past Sydney Bolin (2) in Altus’ 60-46 win over Cache on Friday. Carroll had 11 points in the game. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Cache-at-Altus-girls-3201811511410399.jpg Kaylen Carroll (40) muscles her way past Sydney Bolin (2) in Altus’ 60-46 win over Cache on Friday. Carroll had 11 points in the game. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Freshman sensation Lakysia Johnson (22) blows past defenders and lays in the ball during Altus’ 60-46 win over Cache. Johnson scored 17 points in the game. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Cache-at-Altus-girls-52018115114121387.jpg Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Freshman sensation Lakysia Johnson (22) blows past defenders and lays in the ball during Altus’ 60-46 win over Cache. Johnson scored 17 points in the game.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

