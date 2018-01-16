The Cache Bulldogs proved too much for Altus as the Altus Bulldogs dropped their 11th game of the season by a final score of 69-47

Since the season began for the Altus High School boys’ basketball team, things have not gone according to plan. The team is riding an 11-game losing streak as it prepares to take on the 6-6 Clinton Red Tornadoes before facing off against Cache on Jan. 23.

The game on the 23rd will be the second game against the Cache Bulldogs in 11 days. After Friday night’s, 69-47, loss at the hands of the Cache Bulldogs, there is still much work to be done if Altus is hoping to do the unthinkable and upset the 11-3 Cache Bulldogs.

Friday’s game saw Altus shoot 60.7 percent from two-point range but just 13 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, the Altus Bulldogs shot a season-low 33 percent from the free throw line.

For most of the first quarter, Altus kept the deficit manageable, trailing by just five points at 19-14 heading into the second quarter. But Cache built its biggest lead of the game in the second by pouring in 15 to Altus’ nine to enter halftime with a 34-23 lead.

To open the second half of play, TaVarri Filer kicked off a 5-0 run with a three-point bucket to close the gap, but the Cache Bulldogs picked up the pace of the game and built a 55-32 lead as the two teams headed into the final quarter of play.

Altus outscored Cache 15-14 in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late with Cache picking up the win as the clock struck zero.

Altus’ struggle from the free throw line played a part in Cache’s lopsided victory. In 11 attempts at the line for the Cache, the team missed just three shots. On the other side of the court, the Altus Bulldogs converted just seven of 19 attempts.

Another difference for the two teams was shot attempts and makes from beyond the three-point line. The Altus Bulldogs were uncharacteristically cold from deep, making just two of the team’s 15 attempts. In comparison, Cache made nearly as many three pointers in the game as Altus attempted, draining 13-of-22.

Altus controlled the game in second-chance points, scoring 12 to Cache’s three, but Cache was quick and slick on the hardwood, dominating Altus with 11 steals for 28 points scored off turnovers.

All total, Altus turned the ball over 24 times, something coach Brandon Kephart said the team has been working on extensively.

Carson Pickett led all Altus scorers with 13 points on 50 percent shooting while Keegan Shive was close behind with eight points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting night. Davyjon Ford, Derek Beach and Tim Gloria each added six points and Tyler Bush and Filer scored three while Elijah Boyle finished with two.

Cache was led by Nathan Livingston who scored 20, Adam Arredondo who scored 13 and Morgan Cox who finished with 11.

Next up on the schedule is the Clinton Red Tornadoes who the Altus Bulldogs (0-11) will host tonight at 8 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

