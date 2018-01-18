Jordan Benway’s 24 points leads Altus over the Clinton Lady Reds, 52-45

The Altus High School girls’ basketball team improved to 5-9 with a 52-45 victory over the Clinton Lady Reds on Tuesday.

Nearly half of Altus’ points came from Jordan Benway who refused to allow Clinton to spoil the Lady Bulldogs’ fourth win in five games. Benway posted a season-high 24 points thanks to multiple trips to the free throw line that saw the junior forward make 10 of her 15 attempts at the charity stripe.

Additionally, Benway pulled down 14 rebounds, assisted on one bucket and had two steals in the game.

Haley Leyja and Annie Petzold, and Benway dominated the second quarter by shutting down the Lady Reds in the paint and on the perimeter and scoring all of Altus’ 17 points in the quarter.

With Altus trailing 21-18 in the closing minutes of the second quarter, Leyja sparked a 10-0 run by knocking down a pair of free throws before following it up with two straight makes from deep to give Altus a 26-21 lead. Petzold added a three-point basket of her own and Benway layed a shot in at the buzzer to give the Lady Bullogs a 32-24 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, Nia Hill sank a three of her own to give Altus a 35-26 lead following a two-point field goal by Clinton. The Lady Bulldogs held off a rally from the Lady Reds and Sha’Quayah French sealed the deal with a block to end the game with Altus pulling out its fourth victory of the new year and fifth of the season.

Altus shot just 36 percent from the field and from three-point range but converted 67 percent of its free throws. The Lady Bulldogs led the game in every statistical category but steals where the two teams were even at seven. Altus pulled down 41 rebounds to Clinton’s 25, dealt out 11 assists to Clinton’s six and blocked one more shot with four total.

Benway’s big game helped offset the nine-point game from the Lady Bulldogs’ number one option, freshman Lakysia Johnson. Leyja and Hill both finished the game with eight points and Petzold added three in the win.

Clinton’s Aliesha Hester had 23 points in the game but only one other player came close to double digit scoring for the Lady Reds.

Altus will go for its fourth straight victory on Tuesday, Jan. 23 when the team travels to Cache to take on the Cache Lady Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Jordan Benway (14) knocks down a shot with a Clinton defender closing in on her. Benway had a season-high 24 points in Altus 52-45 win. Lakysia Johnson (22) fights through contact from two Clinton defenders in an attempt to put points on the board. Johnson had nine points in the win.

