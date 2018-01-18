The 46th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament begins today at 3:30 p.m.

In 1972, former Altus High School boys’ basketball coach and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee Clester Harrington started what would become one of the premier basketball tournament’s in southwest Oklahoma, the Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament.

Now in its 46th year, the tournament is still going strong and starting today, more memories will be made as teams step onto the Clester Harrington Court at the Altus High School gym and begin the battle for the coveted trophy.

Most of the teams from last year’s tournament are set to return to Altus for the three-day tournament. Lawton High, the 2017 consolation champions, will not be returning but two other teams have stepped up to fill the hole left by the Wolverines.

One of those teams is the Oklahoma City Storm, a 20-8 team that recently took down the second-ranked and previously unbeaten Broken Arrow Tigers. The other team is the junior varsity squad of the Bishop McGuinness Irish.

Longtime participants Lawton Eisenhower (8-1), Lawton MacArthur (8-4), Star Spencer (8-5), Houston Homeschool Christian Youth Association (7-19) and Christian Homeschool Sports Ministries (9-8) all return for an opportunity to take home the trophy.

Last year’s champion, MacArthur, will begin the tournament against Houston HCYA at 3:30 p.m. today. Following the game, Lawton Eisenhower will battle Bishop McGuinness at 5 p.m., followed by Star Spencer and the OKC Storm at 6:30 p.m. and Altus and Houston CHSM at 8 p.m.

Winners of those games will advance to the semifinals which are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Losers will fall into the consolation bracket where action begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The championship game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday following the consolation championship game which is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. The third-place game of the tournament will begin at 4 p.m. and the seventh-place game will begin at 1 p.m.

Last year’s tournament saw Lawton Eisenhower finish second after falling to MacArthur in the championship game by a final score of 66-62. The Altus Bulldogs finish third with a 60-56 win over fourth-place finisher Houston CHSM, Lawton High was fifth after defeating sixth-place finisher Star-Spencer 64-57 and Lawton High’s junior varsity squad was seventh after taking down Houston HYCA 70-59.

Action begins at 3:30 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

