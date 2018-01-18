The WOSC Lady Pioneers can’t stop Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 65-47 rout

The Western Oklahoma State College women’s basketball team lost its third game in four attempts since January began when the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Lady Norse came to town and rolled over the Lady Pioneers by a final score of 65-47.

The Lady Pioneers found out quickly just how lethal Northeastern’s Mikayla Shulanberger could be as she lit up Western’s defense for 28 points, well above her season average of 15.7 points per game.

Shulanberger led an attack that dominated the Lady Pioneers both offensively and defensively in the first quarter as the Lady Norse shot out to a 19-6 lead. It was just the first of three quarters in which Northeastern outscored the Lady Pioneers.

Shulanberger was nearly unstoppable from the field with seven of her 10 made shots coming from deep. All total, the freshman guard shot an efficient 66 percent for the game.

For the Lady Pioneers, it was a struggle from the tip. Aside from starters Ariel Williams and Jai’Lynn Anderson, the only other player to come close to double digit scoring was Paradize Jackson who scored nine points.

Jackson, a 29.7 percent shooter from three-point territory, shot just 20 percent from beyond the arc against Northeastern but was the only shooter for Western to make at least one of her attempts. The rest of the team finished 0-for-6.

Williams led the Lady Pioneers once again with 17 points but also had trouble getting her shots to fall during an 8-for-29 performance. Anderson added 13 but needed 20 shots to do so.

Anderson said the team will work on cleaning up their mistakes and get back to playing a winning style of basketball.

“This was a very winnable game,” Anderson said. “Minor mistakes led to the loss. This team is very talented and we can and will build off our mistakes. We’re definitely looking forward to a positive turn around as we progress through the rest of the season.”

While their shooting was one of the reasons for the lackluster performance of the Lady Pioneers, another issue was defense. Western only managed a season-low three steals during the game and one block. Additionally, Northeastern owned the glass in the game, pulling down 42 rebounds to Western’s 32.

Northeastern’s Bethy Mununga added 13 points to the Lady Norse’s total and Mariam Gnanou and Megan Jackson each chipped in nine.

For Western, all but three of the team’s 47 points came from the starting five. Shaelee Brown added five points in the loss but reserves Jasmine Barker and Armani Rochon contributed just three combined points for the Lady Pioneers.

The loss dropped Western to 7-10 on the season and 2-3 in conference play while the Lady Norse improved to 13-4 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.

Western will be back on the hardwood today in Seminole when they take on the Seminole State Lady Trojans at 5 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WOSC-vs.-Clarendon-Women-1201811713203566.jpg http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_WOSC-vs.-Clarendon-Women-1201811713203566-grayscale.jpg

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.