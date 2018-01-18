Darron Johnson’s 40 points lifts Western Oklahoma State College over the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Norse

After two straight losses to begin 2018, Darron Johnson made sure there wouldn’t be a third when he erupted for 40 points in the Western Oklahoma State College’s 82-58 blowout victory over the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Norse.

With the first game of the new year, Johnson found himself ranked sixth in the nation averaging 25.5 points per game. Johnson had to leave the game against Eastern Oklahoma State early, scoring just four points before an injury forced him to the sidelines and against Connors State, the second-year guard scored just nine to drop him further down the list.

But as Johnson said after the loss to Eastern Oklahoma State, he wants to be ranked first in everything and on Sunday, he took a big step forward when he hung 40 points on the Norse.

It was a career-high for Johnson and one of his most efficient games of the season. From deep, Johnson knocked down nine of his 16 attempts. All total, Johnson finished the game 15-of-25 and although he scored nearly half of the teams 82 points, fellow starter and sophomore Thibault Benabid scored 13 points on 50 percent shooting and reserve Jeremy Soloman, Jr. added 10 points on 83 percent shooting.

Johnson said it was a big win for the Pioneers and he was just doing what was expected of him.

“We were the only team in the conference without a win,” Johnson said. “I came in with the mindset that we needed to win this game. I put the best of me on the floor and the results showed.”

Starers Jeshon Jones and Troy Green chipped in six and four points, respectively, and reserves Obiajulum Okafor and Davontre Vaughn added six and three.

For the Pioneers as a whole, it was the best offensive performance since the team’s 102-60 victory over Southwest Collegiate Institute. Western made 50 percent of its shows from the field and a solid 47.8 percent of its shots from three-point territory.

The game was never close as the Pioneers seized the momentum and poured in 40 points in the first half while holding the Norse to just 24. In the second half, Northeastern fared better, scoring 34 points, but Western continued the onslaught, adding 42 more points to its total to claim a 24-point victory and end a two-game skid.

For Northeastern, Valentin Van Putten led the charge with 15 points during a 6-for-9 performance. Reserve Alex Taylor added 14 and Ravel Moody and Tyjuan Johnson each had nine.

Johnson’s 40-point performance moved him into fourth-place in the nation at 25.4 points per game. Another 40-point game would move him into the second position at 26.5, less than half a point removed from the number one spot in the nation.

The Pioneers travel to Seminole today to battle the Seminole State Trojans at 7 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

