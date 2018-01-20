The Altus High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a fourth-quarter run by Houston, loses 12th game of the season, 66-58

It’s no secret that the Altus High School boys’ basketball team has struggled since the season-opening tip against Elgin in November. Still searching for their first win, the Bulldogs have now lost 12 in a row after falling to the Houston Crimson Knights by a final score of 66-58 on Thursday.

Despite the eight-point loss, the Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter tied with Houston at 41. Altus even held a two-point advantage with 7:33 remaining in the game before the Crimson Knights turned momentum into points and pulled away from the Bulldogs, leading by as many as 10 with 1:30 remaining before closing out the game up eight.

Altus did many things right, getting several players involved in the game and hitting clutch shots when the team needed them the most. It was a back-and-forth first half between the two teams with each holding the lead at different points before a three-pointer with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter put Houston up by five at 30-25 heading into halftime.

The Crimson Knights used the third quarter to put some distance between themselves and the Bulldogs, using a 5-0 run to start the second half to lead the Bulldogs by 10 with 6:05 remaining in the third quarter. But Altus was resilient and chipped away at the lead before eventually tying the game at 41 with a layup from Hunter Webb.

Webb was solid for the Bulldogs, scoring 11 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Three of his points came from the free throw line where Webb made three of his eight attempts. Carson Pickett was another key playmaker for the Bulldogs, scoring 11 points while pulling down eight rebounds.

The only surprise came from sophomore Tyler Bush who scored nine points in the game. Several times during the course of the game, Bush turned a busted play into a made basket, making the most of his minutes and capitalizing on mistakes from Houston.

Additional scoring for the Bulldogs was provided by Davyjon Ford, Tim Gloria, Keegan Shive, Derek Beach and Tavarri Filer.

Ford had seven points in the game, Filer had six points with two made three-point buckets, Gloria had five — all in the final 12 seconds of the game, Beach had five and Shive added four.

The loss dropped the Bulldogs to the consolation bracket where they took on the Bishop McGuinness junior varsity squad at 5 p.m. Friday. Results were not known at press time.

For the rest of the Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament, Lawton Eisenhower and Lawton MacArthur both advanced with Eisenhower defeating Bishop McGuinness, 87-31 and MacArthur defeating Houston Homeschool Christian Youth Association, 86-54.

The Houston Crimson Knights took on Eisenhower at 8 p.m. Friday while the MacArhtur Highlanders battled Star-Spencer at 6:30 p.m. Star-Spencer advanced after defeating the OKC Storm South, 76-46.

Houston HCYA and the OKC Storm played each other at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The winner’s of Lawton Eisenhower/Houston CHSM and Lawton MacArthur/Star-Spencer will play at 5:30 p.m. today in the championship game.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Hunter Webb (44) locks up with a Houston player in an attempt to wrestle the ball back into Altus’ possession. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-12018119155829125.jpg Hunter Webb (44) locks up with a Houston player in an attempt to wrestle the ball back into Altus’ possession. Tim Gloria (24) showed off his handling abilities, breaking around a Houston player and driving to the basket. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-22018119155839565.jpg Tim Gloria (24) showed off his handling abilities, breaking around a Houston player and driving to the basket. Carson Pickett (25) fought through contact from a Houston player in an attempt to give the Bulldogs life. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-32018119155847538.jpg Carson Pickett (25) fought through contact from a Houston player in an attempt to give the Bulldogs life. Tyler Bush (10) drains a two pointer after finding an opening in the middle. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-62018119155855140.jpg Tyler Bush (10) drains a two pointer after finding an opening in the middle.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

