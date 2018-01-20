The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers couldn’t slow down Seminole State, lose 100-85

During one of his toughest shooting performances of the season, Western Oklahoma State College’s Darron Johnson still managed to hang 29 points on the the Seminole State Trojans. The bulk of Johnson’s points came from the free throw line where the second-year player made 14 of his 19 attempts.

But the typically efficient Johnson struggled from everywhere else on the court, converting just six of his 25 attempts from the field and ultimately, his 29 points weren’t enough to pull out the victory as the Pioneers fell to the Trojans by a final score of 100-85.

Western started well and matched Seminole State perfectly through the first half of basketball with the Trojans entering halftime with a 52-50 lead. It was the second half that made all the difference for Seminole State as the Trojans kept up their pace, scoring 48, while slowing down the Pioneers and holding them to 35.

Johnson had plenty of help from fellow starters Jeshon Jones, Seljah Johnson and Troy Green, but the Trojans proved to be too much in the end as Darnell Butler erupted for 31 points during a 52 percent shooting performance. Additionally, Marcus Blackwell scored 18, Richard Anderson had 15 and Cameron Kennedy had 10 to help propel Seminole State past the Pioneers.

For Western, Green scored 15, making nine of his 10 free throw attempts, Seljah Johnson had 13 and Jones finished with 10. The only starter not in double digits in the scoring column was sophomore Thibault Benabid who had five.

The reserves for the Pioneers scored just 13 of Western’s 85 points, shooting 46 percent from the field. As a team, the Pioneers struggled from two-point and three-point range, making just 31.9 percent of their shots in the game. Free throws kept Western in the game as the team shot a season-high 46 attempts and converted a season-high 32.

The Pioneers have now lost five of their last eight games dating back to Nov. 28. The team will have a chance to correct their mistakes and pick up a win when they battle Murray State College in Tishomingo on Monday at 7 p.m.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

