Altus swimmers make waves at Putnam City Invitational, girls finish first and boys finish second

The Altus High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams seemingly had their hands full on Tuesday. There were 25 teams in the pool at the Putnam City Invitational and each team was looking to walk out with the championship.

Unfortunately for the other 24 teams, Altus came prepared to dominate with the sixth-ranked Lady Bulldogs taking down the third-ranked Carl Albert Lady Titans by nine points to finish first. The fourth-ranked Bulldogs also performed well, finishing a half point back from fifth-ranked Deer Creek to finish second.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 287 total points to take the crown ahead of second-place Carl Albert, third-place Deer Creek, fourth-place Enid and fifth-place Putnam City North. The Bulldogs missed out on a first-place finish thanks to Deer Creek who did just enough to earn 254 points to Altus’ 243.5. Carl Albert was third, Putnam City North was fourth and Bishop McGuinness was fifth.

In one of the biggest meets of the season for Altus, both teams took to the pool and made their mark on the high school swimming scene and on the final stretch of the season, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs appear primed to make a splash over the next month.

Altus results were as follows:

Girls 200-meter medley relay — 2. Altus (Alyssa Hargis, Brianne Loe, Ally Augustine, Kassie Hurst), 2:08.75.

Boys 200-meter medley relay — 2. Altus (Kaleb Shive, Johnnie McKune, Chase Hubbard, DeMarco De La Paz), 1:49.59.

Girls 200-meter freestyle — 2. Haleigh Frith, 2:26.52. 10. McKenzie Nettleton, 2:37.76.

Boys 200-meter freestyle — 7. Canyon Hart, 2:06.19. 9. Anthony Basaldua, 2:14.05.

Girls 200-meter individual medley — 3. Hargis, 2:39.13. 6. Loe, 2:45.09.

Boys 200-meter individual medley — 9. Sam Annis. 2:30.27. 12. John Purdue, 2:34.01.

Girls 50-meter freestyle — 6. Hurst, 28.14. 16. Lynzie Herron.

Boys 50-meter freestyle — 3. Hubbard, 23.83. 6. McKune, 24.45.

Girls 100-meter butterfly — 3. Augustine, 1:11. 4. Lindsay Detwiler, 1:12.66.

Boys 100-meter butterfly — 2. Shive, 59.97. 10. Annis, 1:06.36.

Girls 100-meter freestyle — 4. Hurst, 1:03.46. 9. Sarah Scott, 1:04.43.

Boys 100-meter freestyle — 4. Hubbard, 53.51. 12. De La Paz, 57.25.

Girls 500-meter freestyle — 3. Frith, 6:31.61.

Boys 500-meter freestyle — 5. Hart, 5:41.76.

Girls 200-meter freestyle relay — 5. Altus (Loe, Herron, Scott, Detwiler), 1:55.18.

Boys 200-meter freestyle relay — 6. Altus (Annis, Justin Wheeler, Hart, De La Paz), 1:43.81.

Girls 100-meter backstroke — 4. Detwiler, 1:12.60. 6. Hargis, 1:13.40.

Boys 100-meter backstroke — 3. Shive, 1:02.21. 14. Basaldua, 1:12.04.

Girls 100-meter breaststroke — 6. Loe, 1:21.65. 11. Augustine, 1:25.46.

Boys 100-meter breaststroke — 5. McKune, 1:13.84. 14. Purdue, 1:16.88.

Girls 400-meter freestyle relay — 1. Altus (Hurst, Kinsley Moore, Scott, Detwiler), 4:13.37.

Boys 400-meter freestyle relay — 2. Altus (Hubbard, Hart, McKune, Shive), 3:38.80.

Altus hosted sixth-ranked Harrah on Friday and will travel to Duncan to compete in the Southwest Area Championships on Friday, Jan. 26.

