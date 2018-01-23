The Altus High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams wrapped up the dual meet season at home on Friday with wins

The Altus High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams are heading into the final few weeks of the season and on Friday, both teams dominated the competition at the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center to finish the dual meet season.

There were four other teams in the lanes Friday with Altus finishing first with a combined team score of 1039, Harrah finishing second with a team score of 865, Duncan finishing third with a team score of 664.5, Choctaw finishing fourth with a team score of 303.5 and Chickasha coming in last with a team score of 55.

The finish helped the girls improve to 22-1 on the season while the boys finished 21-1.

Coach Linda Wiginton said the swimmers are dropping time and swimming well during the most important stretch of the season.

“We have the Southwest Area Championships at Duncan on Friday,” Wiginton said. “Regionals will be next weekend in Edmond and then we have a week off before state. It is really important for us to get as many people as possible to state. We’re dropping time and swimming well right now and we are very proud of the kids.”

Brianne Loe, who was battling a stomach bug at the Putnam City Invitational, said she felt better and was happy with the way she closed out her final home meet as a Lady Bulldog.

“I was still tired and weak, but I felt a lot better,” Loe said. “I was very motivated and able to find the energy since it was my last time to compete in the Linda Wiginton Aquatic Center. Everything went really well. The two relays I swam on, we placed first and I placed second in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke.”

Loe also said that even though there was still room for improvement heading into the final weeks of the season, she had fun and enjoyed spending time with those she cherishes the most.

“I didn’t swim my fastest times but was very close,” Loe said. “The meet was bittersweet but it was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed the time I spent with everyone on the team, my coaches and my family. I’m really thankful to have ended my last home meet like that.”

Altus results were as follows:

Girls 200-meter medley relay — 1. Altus (Lindsay Detwiler, Loe, Ally Augustine, Sarah Scott), 2:20.61.

Boys 200-meter medley relay — 1. Altus (Sam Annis, Johnnie McKune, Kaleb Shive, Chase Hubbard), 2:03.15.

Girls 200-meter freestyle — 1. Haleigh Frith, 2:39.41 3. Lynzie Herron, 2:41.38 7. McKenzie Nettleton, 2:53.88. 8. Jessica Massey, 2:57.82.

Boys 200-meter freestyle — 1. Canyon Hart, 2:22.22 5. Caleb Brown, 2:38.97. 6. DJ Brown, 2:39.26.

Girls 200-meter individual medley — 1. Alyssa Hargis, 2:56.14. 2. Loe, 2:57.96. 3. Scott, 3:03.48.

Boys 200-meter individual medley — 2. John Purdue, 2:45.08. 3. Annis, 2:46.45. 4. Anthony Basaldua, 2:53.73.

Girls 50-meter freestyle — 2. Kassie Hurst, 31.58. 3. Carly Stork, 32.44. 5. Baileigh Brewer, 34.24 9. Kennedy Martin, 36.69.

Boys 50-meter freestyle — 2. Shive, 26.96. 3. DeMarco De La Paz, 27.56. 7. Rawsen Mitchell, 29.61. 13. Cameron McGurk, 34.46.

Girls 100-meter butterfly — 1. Augustine, 1:20.14. 2. Detwiler, 1:21.12. 3. Kennedy Kerr, 1:28.35. 4. Kinsley Moore, 1:28.79.

Boys 100-meter butterfly — 1. Shive, 1:08.63. 3. Annis, 1:16.19.

Girls 100-meter freestyle — 1. Hurst, 1:09.26. 5. Stork, 1:13.81. 8. Nettleton, 1:14.48. 10. Brewer, 1:19.08.

Boys 100-meter freestyle — 2. Hubbard, 59.10. 3. McKune, 1:02.63. 6. De La Paz, 1:05.21.

Girls 400-meter freestyle — 2. Augustine, 5:41.40. 3. Frith, 5:42.49. 9. Gracie Furfey, 6:33.94. 10. Katie Sanchez, 6:40.93.

Boys 400-meter freestyle — 1. Hart, 4:59.77. 2. Purdue, 5:15.91. 3. Basaldua, 5:27.72.

Girls 200-meter freestyle relay — 1. Altus (Scott, Stork, Hargis, Hurst), 2:06.52. 3. Altus ‘B’ (Herron, Brewer, Callie Smith, Nettleton), 2:12.90.

Boys 200-meter freestyle relay — 1. Altus (McKune, De La Paz, Shive, Hubbard), 1:47.92. 4. Altus ‘B’ (McGurk, Mitchell, DJ Brown, Hart), 2:06.58.

Girls 100-meter backstroke — 1. Detwiler, 1:20.47. 2. Hargis, 1:21.92. 3. Herron, 1:22.32. 5. Smith, 1:27.98.

Boys 100-meter backstroke — 1. Hubbard, 1:10.62. 6. Caleb Brown, 1:24.27.

Girls 100-meter breaststroke — 2. Loe, 1:28.15. 3. Moore, 1:37.77. 6. Kennedy Kerr, 1:41.03. 9. Ariel Browne, 1:47.49.

Boys 100-meter breaststroke — 3. McKune, 1:23.13. 7. DJ Brown, 1:31.99. 13. McGurk, 1:54.23.

Girls 400-meter freestyle relay — 1. Altus (Detwiler, Moore, Loe, Hurst), 4:43.37.

Boys 400-meter freestyle relay — 2. Altus (Basaldua, De La Paz, Annis, Hart), 4:30.12.

Altus travels to Duncan for the Southwest Area Championships which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday.

Anthony Basaldua picked up a third-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle on Friday. Basaldua has been a solid swimmer for the Bulldogs this season both individually and as part of a relay team. Kassie Hurst swims her leg of the 400-meter relay against Yukon. During Friday's meet, Hurst swam the final leg of the relay to help Altus finish first with a time of 4:43.37.

