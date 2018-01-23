Western Oklahoma State College’s Darron Johnson became the nations second-leading scorer after 35-point outing against Southwestern Christian University

Darron Johnson became the second leading scorer in the nation, 26.4 points per game, with a 35-point performance against Southwestern Christian University over the weekend, leading the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers to a 107-71 win over the Rams.

The second-year guard made 52 percent of his shots from the field in the Pioneer’s 12th win of the season. Five of his 13 made shots were from three-point range as Johnson continued to do what he has done for much of the season.

Troy Green also returned to form for the Pioneers, making all nine of his shots from two-point range for 18 points. Green’s perfect game was made even more impressive considering the second-year player didn’t commit a single turnover while also pulling down 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

In a game that the Pioneers never trailed, Western got off to a hot start by erupting for 50 first half points while holding the Rams to 36. The Pioneers did even more damage in the second half as they poured in 57 while holding Southwestern Christian to just 35.

Two other Pioneers had double digit scoring in the game with Jeshon Jones adding 10 and Lavorris Givins chipping in 11. Unlike previous games, Western’s reserves were active for most of the game, helping lead the Pioneers to a huge victory over the Rams.

The reserves for Western scored 37 of the team’s 107 points, shooting 59 percent from the field while also combining for four made three pointers in nine attempts.

Starters Seljah Johnson and Thibault Benabid added three and four points, respectively.

As a team, the Pioneers shot 62.2 percent from the field and converted 40.9 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. The team struggled at the free throw line, shooting 13 free throws one day after shooting a season-high 46 and making just six of the 13 attempts.

The Pioneers pulled down 40 rebounds in the game, had 11 steals and blocked eight shots while limiting themselves to 14 turnovers.

Western traveled to Tishomingo on Monday but the results were not known by press time. The team will take a brief break before hosting Northern Oklahoma College-Enid at the WOSC gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.