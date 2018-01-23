The Navajo Lady Indians win the Tri-County Tournament championship but the boys’ team falls to Mangum in consolation championship

This year’s championship game of the Tri-County Tournament, at first, appeared to be a rematch between the Navajo Lady Indians and the Hobart Lady Bearcats after Hobart’s 52-51 win during last year’s Tri-County Tournament championship game. Instead, it was a complete and total victory for the Lady Indians as they cruised to a 62-32 win.

With Emmy Cobb taking much of Hobart’s focus, senior Gracee Bates was allowed to roam free and fire at will. The All-Tournament selection was phenomenal on the hardwood for the Lady Indians, scoring 21 points and pulling down 10 rebounds for a double-double while also having active hands on defense to finish with five steals.

After the opening quarter was in the books, Navajo led 15-4 and by halftime, the Lady Indians held a 22-point advantage at 32-10. Each quarter, Navajo extended its lead, leading 50-21 after three before ultimately winning the game by 30 points. It was a statement victory for the Lady Indians against the 15th-ranked Lady Bearcats.

Tabitha Armstrong knocked down four three-point buckets in a 16-point performance while also coming away with three steals. Armstrong was also solid on defense, holding All-Tournament selection Shelby Ard to just five points.

Hobart’s defensive effort against Cobb couldn’t slow down the senior guard from finishing the game with nine points. In addition to the tournament championsip, Cobb earned tournament MVP honors for her play throughout.

Additional scoring in the game came from Kalee Cross who finished with six points and five rebounds and Kelly Taylor who chipped in five points. Gabby Kille battled her way back into the game with a five-point performance shortly after colliding with a Hobart player and hitting her head on the court in the first quarter.

It was the perfect end to the tournament for the Lady Indians after dropping last year’s tournament by one point in the closing seconds and it improved Navajo to 14-3 on the season.

The next game for eighth-ranked Navajo will be on the road at Carnegie today where the Lady Indians will take on the Wildcats at 6 p.m.

Indians fall to Mangum in consolation finals

After falling to Snyder to open the tournament, the Indians defeated Hollis 62-35 to advance to the consolation finals against the Mangum Tigers and although Navajo matched Mangum shot-for-shot for most of the game, it was the Tigers that had the final say with a 73-71 win in overtime to claim the championship.

It was a close game through all four quarters with Mangum controlling the game up until the end of the third with Navajo taking a two-point lead into the final quarter of play at 48-46.

The Indians and the Tigers battled in the fourth quarter with Mangum ultimately grabbing a 64-62 lead with seconds to go before Wyatt Weaver knocked down a two-point basket to tie the game up and send it into overtime.

In overtime, the Tigers grabbed the lead once again before Tristan Netherton tied the game at 71. Mangum jumped ahead again at 73-71 with little time left on the clock before Navajo called a timeout to draw up a play. That play went to Weaver who attempted a three at the buzzer but fell just short, giving Mangum the 73-71 win and the consolation championship.

Netherton finished with 12 points, six assists and two steals in the game while Kolton Hurst added 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Now at 8-10 on the season, the Indians will be in Carnegie tonight to take on the 14th-ranked Wildcats at 8 p.m.

