Tuesday, Jan. 23

4 p.m. Lady Bulldog JV basketball at Cache

5:15 p.m. Bulldog JV basketball at Cache

6 p.m. AJH wrestling vs. Lawton MacArthur

6:30 p.m. Altus Lady Bulldog basketball at Cache

6:30 p.m. Navajo Lady Indians basketball at Carnegie

7 p.m. Altus Bulldog wrestling vs. Lawton MacArthur

8 p.m. Altus Bulldog basketball at Cache

8 p.m. Navajo Indian basketball at Carnegie

Thursday, Jan. 25

All day: Altus 7th and 8th grade girls and boys basketball at Cache Tournament

4:30 p.m. AHS freshman basketball vs. Duncan

6 p.m. AJH wrestling at Cache

7 p.m. Altus Bulldog wrestling at Cache

Friday, Jan. 26

All day: AHS swimming at Duncan – Southwest Area Championships

Altus Bulldog JV wrestling at Hub City Tournament

4 p.m. Altus Lady Bulldog JV basketball vs. Elgin

5:15 p.m. Altus Bulldog JV basketball vs. Elgin

6:30 p.m. Altus Lady Bulldog basketball vs. Elgin

6:30 p.m. Navajo Lady Indians vs. Sayre

8 p.m. Altus Bulldog basketball vs. Elgin

8 p.m. Navajo Indians vs. Sayre

Saturday, Jan. 27

All day: Altus Bulldog JV wrestling at Hub City Tournament

Altus 7th and 8th grade girls and boys basketball at Cache Tournament

Altus Bulldog wrestling at 4×4 Tournament in Blackwell