The Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers drop fourth straight game, lost to Murray State Lady Aggies 59-50

So far, the month of January has not been kind to the Western Oklahoma State College women’s basketball team and Monday’s game against Murray State College wasn’t any different with the Lady Pioneers dropping their fourth straight game, 59-50.

It wasn’t all bad for Western as it jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter. That lead included a 12-0 run before Murray State was able to score its first basket of the game.

With all the momentum on Western’s side, the Lady Pioneers entered the second quarter looking to further increase their score over the Lady Aggies. But somewhere along the way, things changed for the two teams and whatever momentum the Lady Pioneers had fell into the hands of Murray State.

The Lady Aggies returned the favor to Western in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Pioneers 15-2 to take a 19-16 lead into halftime.

Murray State continued to pour in the points after the break, scoring more points in the third quarter than it did in the first two quarters combined.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Aggies held a 39-29 advantage over Western, but the Lady Pioneers battled back in the forth, scoring 21 points to put 50 on the scoreboard. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough as Murray State scored 20 to earn the nine-point victory.

Aside from Murray State’s Hannah Howard, no other Lady Aggie player scored more than nine. The difference in the game came with at least nine different players scoring at least once during the game. Reserves Madalyn Jessepe and Hannah Wade had nine and eight points, respectively, while starters Charlea Leonard, Jordan Duke and Toni Green chipped in eight, seven and six points.

Efficiency also played a difference in the final outcome. The Lady Aggies shot the ball 20 fewer times but made 22 of those attempts, one more than Western’s 21. From three-point territory, Murray State made seven of its 19 attempts while the Lady Pioneers made two of their 17 for a near season-low total of 11.8 percent — the team shot 10 percent against Ranger College on Dec. 16.

Ariel Williams continued to lead the team on the court and on the scoreboard, knocking down 31 percent of her shot attempts from the field for 15 points. Williams also had 10 rebounds and five assists in the game. The freshman guard picked up her sixth double-double of the season and is currently ranked 20th in the nation in points per game with 18.7 while also averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.

Williams was one of three Western players in double figures. Jai-Lynn Anderson added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and Paradize Jackson scored 12.

Other than Mariah Watson, who finished with eight points, and Olivia Armstrong, who scored two; no other Lady Pioneer player scored a point in the loss.

The Lady Pioneers will be back on the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 27 when they host the Northwest Kansas Technical College Lady Mavericks at 1 p.m. at the WOSC gymnasium.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

