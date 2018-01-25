Altus High School swimmer Kennedy Kerr’s persistence has paid off since she came to swimming as a sophomore

Unlike most of her teammates, senior swimmer Kennedy Kerr didn’t start out in the pool at a young age. Her journey into swimming actually came much later when she was a sophomore in high school and she said it came due to her desire to try something new.

Her friends helped her find swimming and Kerr said it has changed her life. From knowing very little about the sport to qualifying for the state meet last season, Kerr has come a long way in a short amount of time and is excited about what she can accomplish this season.

“I had always wanted to try swimming competitively,” Kerr said, “but I never had time to do it until my sophomore year. It was at the end of my freshman year that I wanted to try something new but I just didn’t know what that was until some of my friends who swam at the time talked me into trying swimming.”

During one of her first practices, Kerr said coaches Linda Wiginton and Michael Shive had suggested she stick to swimming freestyle and backstroke, but she said she had different plans. Kerr said one of the events she enjoyed the most was the 100-meter butterfly and that was where her focus was at.

Qualifying for state in the 100-meter butterfly still stands as one of her favorite accomplishments but now she said she wants more and the desire to be better and achieve more has helped Kerr sustain the willpower she needs in the pool.

“I’m always ready to get in the pool and work hard,” Kerr said. “Qualifying for state last year with this stroke has really kept me determined. One of my favorite things is swimming the 100 fly at meets and it doesn’t matter how nervous I am before I have to compete in this event, by the end of it, I’m just ready to do better in the next meet.”

That desire to try something new has now evolved into a love for swimming. Kerr said it is hard to pinpoint any one thing she loves about swimming because she has spent the last three years loving everything about the experience.

When fatigue sets in, Kerr said she focuses on the prize at the end of each event. She said she knows if she maintains a positive mindset and keeps pushing forward towards her goals, she’ll accomplish each goal she has set for herself.

“Sometimes it can get hard to block out different distractions…” Kerr said, “But I know by buckling down and working through it, it will all pay off in the end. When I’m getting tired, I count my strokes between breaths or sometimes I will try and keep the same pace as the person swimming next to me in the other lane.”

To do this, Kerr said she has spent the time learning about the right nutrients her body needs for the long and grueling workouts the swimmers do every day in practice. She said swimming has helped her fulfill a desire of being healthier.

Physically, Kerr said she has never felt better and she said swimming has improved her life inwardly as well. Most of that can be attributed to the support the team gives each other each day.

“Swimming has helped me stop overthinking and has gotten me to where I can just calm down,” Kerr said. “Swimming has helped me boost my confidence and while swimming is mostly an individual thing, we really support each other in every event. I love being a part of a team that supports everyone and I love having such great coaches like Wig and Michael who push us to be the best we can be.”

Kerr said coaches Wiginton and Shive are two of the most supportive and encouraging coaches a swimmer can have and that they are constantly helping each swimmer correct any issues in the pool so that when it comes time to swim their events, they are going into it feeling more confident and relaxed.

Kerr said Wiginton and Shive have helped her improve significantly in the pool as she has worked towards competing with a new stroke this season — the breaststroke. That effort has paid off and she is now competing in the 100-meter breastroke event at swim meets.

Wiginton said Kerr is the ultimate teammate and is always willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“Kennedy is a dedicated swimmer,” Wiginton said. “She decided to tackle the butterfly to help the team and she is always willing to do whatever we ask of her.”

With her coaches’ help and with her willingness to help the team, Kerr said her expectations for herself and her team have risen. She said she wants to qualify for state again and she wants to qualify in each event that she swims. She said she expects the team to not only work hard but to continue encouraging each other to push harder and get faster.

This could be the year for the Lady Bulldogs who just wrapped up the dual meet season with a 22-1 record. She said she wants to be a part of something special and she is working to make that happen.

“At practice, I depend on the people in my lane to push me to finish each set and work hard,” Kerr said. “At meets, I just pray that I make it through each event and thank God for giving me this ability to do something that I love. It takes a lot of mental preparation for me to keep my nerves calm. I like listening to music that makes me happy and keeps my attitude light.”

Kerr said swimming has helped her gain a healthy competitive drive. She said that has helped her not only in the pool but in the classroom, which she has needed considering she plans to attend Oklahoma State University once she graduates. At OSU, she said she will major in nutrition.

While her focus is in the pool and helping Altus High School achieve its first state championship in girls swimming, Kerr said she has thought about what life after swimming will be like.

“I’m going to miss so much about this program,” Kerr said. “I’ll miss the people, the atmosphere and the daily routine of getting into the pool. Most of all, I will miss the relationships I have built through this sport.”

Kerr and the rest of the girls’ swim team will be back in the pool Friday when the team travels to Duncan to compete in the Southwest Area Championships. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Kennedy Kerr didn’t find swimming until her sophomore year in high school but in three short years she has become one of Altus’ most consistent swimmers. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Kkerr2018123143359334.jpg Kennedy Kerr didn’t find swimming until her sophomore year in high school but in three short years she has become one of Altus’ most consistent swimmers. Ben Brown | Courtesy photo

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

