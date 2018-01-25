Carson Pickett’s 32 points and Davyjon Ford’s 20 points help Altus claim consolation championship of the 46th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament

At the 46th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament, the Altus High School boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Friday when the Bulldogs defeated the junior varsity squad of the Bishop McGuinness Irish by a score of 72-45.

Altus kept it rolling one day later in the consolation championship game when the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with the Houston Christian Youth Association Warriors and won for the second time in two days, defeating the Warriors 76-60 to win the consolation championship.

Though the tournament started on a bad note for the Bulldogs with a 66-58 loss to the Houston Christian Homeschool Sports Ministries Crimson Knights, the upset didn’t linger long.

Altus battled with Bishop McGuinness through the first two quarters and trailed 27-26 before a three pointer from Derek Beach kicked off a 8-0 run by the Bulldogs. The Irish battled back, regaining the lead at 36-34 early in the third, but the rest of the third quarter belonged to the Bulldogs.

With 5:20 remaining in the third quarter, a three-point bucket from Carson Pickett jumpstarted a 22-4 run by the Bulldogs. In less than five minutes, Pickett knocked down two long distance shots and three two-point field goals to account for 12 of the Bulldogs’ first 16 points during the run.

Over the final two quarters, Altus outscored the Irish 38-9 to come away with the victory.

Pickett was phenomenal for the Bulldogs, scoring 30 points. When not shooting the ball, Pickett was busy rounding up rebounds. He finished the night with eight rebounds while adding three assists and one steal.

Hunter Webb also had a good game for Altus, scoring 12. Webb finished with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks. Derek Beach added 10 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Pickett, who had his best game of the season, said that although the win was the team’s first, he feels the team is better than what their record indicates.

“It felt really good,” Pickett said. “We’ve improved so much as a team and I think we are better than what our record says we are. I’ve been doing my part by working on improving each game and fixing the little things over the course of the season.”

The win moved Altus into the fifth-place matchup against Houston HCYA. To open the game, the Bulldogs and the Warriors matched up with each other well, exchanging buckets until a three pointer from Pickett broke a 19-19 tie in the second quarter and spurred a 12-2 run by the Bulldogs.

Houston battled back to within three points before another three-point bucket by Pickett widened the gap further. Altus continued to pull away as the seconds rolled on with the Bulldogs ultimately claiming the consolation championship with a 76-60 victory over the Houston Warriors.

Pickett’s hot streak bled over into the game with Houston with Pickett scoring 32 points in the game. He said his team was able to find him when open and helped make his big game possible.

“I was able to get into a rhythm,” Pickett said. “Most importantly, my teammates were able to get me the ball when I was open and they also set great screens that allowed me to get to the rim.”

Pickett also pulled down nine rebounds, assisted on three made shots, stole the ball twice and blocked one shot in the game.

Davyjon Ford had one of his best games of the season as well, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block.

Pickett’s play in the tournament earned him All-Tournament team honors. Pickett averaged 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Other All-Tournament selections were Danquez Dawsey, Nasir Kemper and Sep Reese from Lawton MacArthur, Antonio Gordon, RJ Fisher and Kenyon Parker from Lawton Eisenhower, Jordan Owens and Brandon Zeno from Star-Spencer and Gabe Matturo from Houston CHSM. Gordon was also named tournament MVP.

Other results were as follows:

Championship game: Lawton Eisenhower def. Lawton MacArthur, 84-53

Third-place game: Star-Spencer def. Houston CHSM, 92-77

Seventh-place game: OKC Storm South def. Bishop McGuinness JV, 66-52

The Altus Bulldogs (2-14) will return to action when they host Elgin at 8 p.m. Friday.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-52018124154236931.jpg Keegan Shive (33) drives through a Houston defender during the 46th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-4-grayscale2018124163752762.jpg Keegan Shive (33) drives through a Houston defender during the 46th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Tournament. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Altus-vs-Houston-42018124163755309.jpg

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.