The Western Oklahoma State College basketball teams fell to the Northern Oklahoma College – Enid Jets on Monday

Jets surge in second half, defeat Pioneers

The Western Oklahoma State College mens’ basketball team fell to 13-8 on the season Monday after falling to the Northern Oklahoma College – Enid Jets by a score of 92-82.

Despite yet another strong performance from sophomore standout Darron Johnson, a strong second half by the Jets left Western with its fourth loss of 2018.

Johnson scored 22 points in the game but struggled from three-point range, making just four of his 14 attempts. Johnson was one of four players with double digit scoring totals on the night. He was joined by fellow sophomore Troy Green and freshman Jeshon Jones. Green had 14 points and nine rebounds while Jones ended the night with 12.

Reserve Jeremy Soloman, Jr. added 13 in the loss.

Both the Pioneers and the Jets scored 39 in the first half and performed even better in the second half, but Western scored just four points more while Enid added 14 to hold on to the win.

As a team, the Pioneers shot well from the field, converting 43 percent of their shots. From deep, things got a little bit more difficult for Western as the team knocked down eight of its 24 attempts from beyond the arc.

Helping on the scoreboard for the Pioneers was starters Seljah Johnson, who scored eight, and Obiajulum Okafor, who scored four. Reserve players Lavorris Givins scored five while Simeus Webster and Davontre Vaughn each had two.

Tony Hall led the Jets with 22 points while Dyaire Holt added 21 and Bryshon Bryant had 15. Reserve Ray’Shawn Dotson chipped in 12.

The Pioneers host Redlands Community College at 7 p.m. Monday.

First quarter dooms Lady Pioneers against Enid

The scoring output for the WOSC womens’ basketball team in the second, third and fourth quarters nearly matched that of the Lady Jets, but it was the first quarter that made all the difference in Western’s 65-46 loss on Monday.

Despite hanging tough with Enid for the remainder of the game, a 19-6 deficit after one quarter of play proved to be too big to overcome. The Lady Pioneers got all the usual production out of standout Ariel Williams, who scored 19, but aside from 14 points from Paradize Jackson, the team struggled with the reserve players making just one of their 12 attempts from the field.

Starters Armani Rochon and Jai’Lynn Anderson had six and four points, respectively, but the only other player to score in the game was reserve Paige Delsigne who scored one two-point bucket and made a free throw.

As a team, the Lady Pioneers made just 22 percent of their shots from the field and 23.5 percent of their shots from three-point range. The team also shot 66.7 percent from the charity stripe with Williams making nine of her 11 attempts from the line.

The Lady Pioneers host Redlands Community College at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Western Oklahoma State College’s Seljah Johnson (10) fights through fouls to shoot against Northern Oklahoma – Enid on Monday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-men-vs-Northern-2.jpg Western Oklahoma State College’s Seljah Johnson (10) fights through fouls to shoot against Northern Oklahoma – Enid on Monday. A Northern Oklahoma – Enid player tries to stop Western Oklahoma State College’s Darron Johnson (11) as he lights up the boards Monday night. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-men-vs-Northern-3-grayscale.jpg A Northern Oklahoma – Enid player tries to stop Western Oklahoma State College’s Darron Johnson (11) as he lights up the boards Monday night. A Northern Oklahoma – Enid player tries to stop Western Oklahoma State College’s Darron Johnson (11) as he lights up the boards Monday night. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-men-vs-Northern-3.jpg A Northern Oklahoma – Enid player tries to stop Western Oklahoma State College’s Darron Johnson (11) as he lights up the boards Monday night. Western Oklahoma State College’s Davontre Vaughn (1) drives over a Northern Oklahoma – Enid player Monday night to score. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-men-vs-Northern-1-grayscale.jpg Western Oklahoma State College’s Davontre Vaughn (1) drives over a Northern Oklahoma – Enid player Monday night to score. Western Oklahoma State College’s Davontre Vaughn (1) drives over a Northern Oklahoma – Enid player Monday night to score. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-men-vs-Northern-1.jpg Western Oklahoma State College’s Davontre Vaughn (1) drives over a Northern Oklahoma – Enid player Monday night to score. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-men-vs-Northern-2-grayscale.jpg Western Oklahoma State College’s Paradize Jackson (24) continued to connect on 3-point shots against Northern Oklahoma – Enid on Monday. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Western-women-vs-Northern-3.jpg Western Oklahoma State College’s Paradize Jackson (24) continued to connect on 3-point shots against Northern Oklahoma – Enid on Monday.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.