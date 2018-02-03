The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers baseball team has reloaded the team after last seasons exit and are eyeing the championship

Expectations were high last season for the Western Oklahoma State College baseball team. Heading into postseason play, the Pioneers were riding a 12-game win streak and looking at an opponent they had already swept in a four-game series earlier in the season.

But something went wrong, and after two straight losses, the Pioneers’ season ended without a berth to the Junior College World Series tournament, something that hadn’t happened in eight years.

Things had to change. Coach Kurt Russell said as much at the end of the last season and reiterated the point just days before this year’s season began.

“Last year was our second best conference record since I’ve been here,” Russell said. “We were 18-3 in conference and number three or four in the nation going into the tournament. The problem we had last year is we didn’t have enough depth. This year we’re too deep in every position so it’s an inter-team competition that’ll create guys who are able to play under pressure so that when we get in that position, we’ll have a better response.”

Russell said last year’s World Series miss really opened the eyes of the team’s freshmen. Two of those freshman, Russell said, have significantly improved and at this point, appear to be two of Western’s most impactful players.

One of those players is Sam Anthony, brother to former standout Pioneer Josh Anthony. Last season, Sam Anthony batted .321 with five home runs while also batting in 44 runs and scoring 51 times. Additionally, Anthony finished the season with 25 stolen bases, the 26th best total in the country.

The other player is Francisco Soriano, nephew to MLB great Alfonso Soriano. Francisco Soriano only played in 25 games for the Pioneers last season and hit a sub-par .213 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, but Russell said he expects things to change for both players.

“Expectations are bad.” Russell said. “That can always change, but Sam and Francisco, I feel, have really matured. I think they’re going to play up to what their talent is this year. They’re both really talented players and at some point, both those guys are gonna play pro ball. I think we’re going to see a big difference in their play.”

Another big boost for the Pioneers comes from picking up transfer Matthew Golda. Golda is coming to Western from Florida where he was ranked in the top 10 in the country for shortstops. A report on Golda from PerfectGame.org stated that the 6-foot 1-inch Floridian has “outstanding defensive actions at shortstop,” quick hands and quick release.

Russell said the pick-up was a big one.

“His cousin played for me in 2008,” Russell said. “That’s how we picked him up at the break. He’ll probably be a top shortstop in the country. Him and Soriano both play shortstop so I feel like it’ll make them both better.”

Although it is still too early to tell, Russell said he expects Anthony, Soriano, Golda, Christian Martin and Richard Paulino will be his five everyday players.

The rest of the players on the team will have to earn their playing time through competition.

“I’m going to let the rest of the guys battle it out,” Russell said. “Our one through five will be a lineup that pretty much stays the same. If those guys aren’t getting it done, we got other guys who can take their spots. Our six, seven, eight and nine spots, we’re going to platoon those others to create strong inter-team competition while also strengthening our bench up.”

Russell said the strength of the team is power and speed, something the Pioneers have never been short of, but he also said a strength of the team is going to be in the pitching department.

“A guy we had pitching number one last year is pitching eighth this year,” Russell said. “You don’t see a guy go from a number one to an eight and it’s not that he has not done anything, it’s that we just have better guys. That pretty much sums up everything in a nutshell on how much better we feel we are because you win on the mound. At the end of the day, it’s the mound.”

Western has always had a strong pitching staff and this year is stacking up to be even better than in previous seasons.

With several of the team’s pitchers having graduated after last season, Russell went out and targeted a mixture of pitchers and position players to bring in, and at this point, he seems to have struck gold.

“We have a combination of strike throwers with velocity,” Russell said. “Our first six or seven guys we’re going to run out there are going to throw it 88 to 94 (mph), and that’s pro-line stuff. The best thing that can happen to this club is to lose games early. It will be good because it will keep them grounded. I don’t know what we’re going to do early but if we do lose early, it’ll be a plus.”

Russell said what happened last year in the tournament was beneficial for the Pioneers and helped set the team up for what is going to happen this season.

He said one of the important lessons learned from last year was setting lineups. He wants the competition to be strong among teammates this season and he said one of the best ways to do that is to keep them guessing.

“We’re going to let all that filter its way out,” Russell said. “When we put the lineup card up on the dugout, we want it to look like a herd of cattle coming to get fed. Last year, everyone knew who was playing. We’re going to do the same thing with the pitching staff, but we’ll have to let them know two days in advance for practice.”

For the pitching staff, the Pioneers have sophomores Avelito Feliz, Jalen Evans, Tre’von Dorsey and Victor Martinez and freshmen Frensly Leito, Iroel Ruiz, Braihan Calderon, Bryan Rodriguez, Jose Amaro, Marcos Cuenca, Deykel Reyes, Fransisco Santana and Julio Jimenez.

In addition to position playing sophomores Anthony and Soriano, the Pioneers also return first baseman Danny Perez, first baseman and catcher Juan Paulino, second and third baseman Edgar Martinez and outfielder Blake Rupp.

Freshman position players include shortstops Junior Martina and Matt Golda, first and third baseman Lennard Pietersz, second baseman and outfielder Jeffrey Worley, third baseman Richard Paulino, catchers Brett Hopkins, Allan Berrios and Isaiah Hocker and outfielders Martin, Seth Petzold, Ricardo Farias and Caleb Upshaw.

While not wanting to speak about expectations, Russell admitted that he had some.

“There has been a lot of work with this club,” Russell said. “We’re up every night hitting, Brett [Stanton] is doing great work with the pitching staff… That losing was good for us last year. It’s not that we weren’t working hard but it just checks you to see if you still got what it takes. I’ll be real disappointed in ourselves and the club if we’re not playing for a championship at the end of each weekend during the month of May.”

The Pioneers begin the season on the road against Northlake College in Dallas at 1 p.m. Monday.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

