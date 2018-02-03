The Navajo Lady Indians basketball team won its ninth straight game against Duke while the boys basketball team lost its seventh of last nine

Lady Indians win 9th straight

With the season winding down, the Navajo High School girls basketball teams appears to be heating up. On Tuesday and Thursday, the Lady Indians picked up two big wins over area opponents with seemingly little resistance.

Tuesday’s win was over the Mangum Lady Tigers, a 13-6 team that has been carving through most of its opponents since the season began. Navajo has been responsible for two of Mangum’s six losses with the most recent defeat coming in a 61-29 rout in which Emmy Cobb scored 20 and Gracee Bates scored 15.

The game was close only in the opening minutes before Navajo began putting it all together to take a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Indians increased that lead to 34-15 at the half and erupted on offense for 20 in the third while keeping Mangum in check with just four points.

The Lady Indians closed the game out on a 17-10 run in the fourth to win the game. The majority of Cobb’s 20 points came from the three-point line where she knocked down five shots from deep. In addition to scoring from Cobb and Bates, Gabby Kille finished with 12 points, Kalee Cross finished with nine and Tabitha Armstrong finished with five.

Coach David Doss said the win was a big one for the Lady Indians.

“Both of our teams were undefeated in conference play going into the game,” Doss said. “We are now 5-0 in the Shortgrass Conference with two left.”

Cobb’s 24 points sinks Duke

The 17-6 Duke Lady Tigers were having an exceptional season until Jan. 20. Since that time, they have lost four of five games, including a 54-39 loss to Navajo on Thursday.

Cobb was a big reason for Navajo’s win over Duke with a 24-point performance that included four makes from beyond the arc while also sinking six of her seven shots from the charity stripe.

Although the game began with the Lady Indians taking a slight 13-8 advantage into the second quarter, Navajo erupted in the second to lead 30-13 at the half. That lead continued to increase in the third at 47-24 before the Lady Tigers closed the gap to 15, but even with a strong fourth quarter showing from Duke, the deficit was too large to overcome with Navajo leaving with the victory.

Cross added 14 points in Navajo’s victory while also pulling down eight rebounds, assisting on four buckets and coming up with two steals. Cross also ended the game without a single turnover. Armstrong chipped in 12 points, four assists and four steals and Bates finished with two points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Lady Indians traveled to Cordell on Friday but the results were not available at press time. The Lady Indians will host Tipton at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Indians drop seventh of last nine games

The Navajo boys’ basketball team has hit a rough patch as of late, dropping games to Mangum and Duke this past week to lose for the seventh time in the past nine games.

Tuesday’s game against Mangum was a rematch of sorts from the Tri-County Tournament, but the result was the same.

Despite playing close with Mangum for much of the game, the Tigers pulled away from the Indians late to win 74-57. In that game, Mangum outrebounded Navajo 39 to 26 and shot 46 percent from the field compared to Navajo’s 35 percent.

Wyatt Weaver had 19 points, two rebbounds, three assissts and two steals against the Tigers, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the near 20-point deficit.

Duke overcomes late Navajo surge to win

The Duke Tigers nearly experienced an upset on Thursday when the Navajo Indians used an 11-3 third quarter run to catch up to Duke and a three-point bucket from Mitch Smith to take a 46-44 lead.

But Duke had the final say, holding Navajo to four points during the remainer of the game while scoring 17 points of their own to defeat the Indians, 61-50.

Navajo shot just 33 percent from the field and 15 percent from the three-point line while Duke knocked down 44 percent of its shots and 26 percent of its three pointers. Both teams finished the game with 32 rebounds while Navajo held the edge in assists and blocks with 11 in each category.

Colby Grimes led the way for the Indians with 15 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Kolton Hurst also had a solid game scoring 14 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Airen Josefy chipped in seven points, seven rebounds, three asssists and four steals.

The Indians traveled to Cordell on Friday but the results were not available at press time. The Indians will host Tipton at 8 p.m. Monday.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.