The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers baseball team lost after a late grand slam lifted the Blazers over Western, 6-4, but the Pioneers defeated the Blazers, 7-6, in game two of the doubleheader

Julio Jimenez (4) got the Pioneers off on the right track after pitching three innings of two-hit baseball during Western’s 7-6 win over the North Lake College Blazers. Jimenez struck out five and walked two in the outing.
Sam Anthony (3) is tagged out as he attempts to steal second base in the Pioneers 7-6 victory over North Lake College.
Edgar Martinez readies his swing against the Blazers. Martinez finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs and one walk.
Junior Martina (7) holds up at second after getting a hit in the Pioneers 7-6 win over the Blazers.
In the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the North Lake College Blazers, the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers were one out away from beginning the season 6-0 when the unthinkable happened. With two quick outs in the top of the seventh inning and a 4-2 lead, Western’s Avelito Feliz needed just one more out