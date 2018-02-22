The Seminole Lady Trojans escape Western with 76-72 overtime win

Rick Carpenter | Altus Times Paradize Jackson (24) scored 34 points, finishing 9-for-17 at the three-point line for the Lady Pioneers in Tuesday’s, 76-72, overtime loss to Seminole.
Olivia Armstrong (5) battles to the hoop against a Seminole defender.
Ariel Williams (12) goes up to score two of her 23 points while Shaelee Brown (22) rushes to the basket for a potential rebound. The Lady Pioneers wore pink in honor of Michelle Bateman, the late sister of Western’s womens’ basketball coach Eddie Broughton, Jr. Bateman lost her battle with cancer in 2011.
Armani Rochon attempts a layup in Western’s, 76-72, overtime loss to Seminole State College on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s game against the Seminole State College Lady Trojans could have and probably should have been a win for the Western Oklahoma State College Lady Pioneers, but Seminole surged back in the fourth quarter and forced overtime, winning the game 76-72. The Lady Pioneers entered the gym all decked out in pink uniforms, a tribute