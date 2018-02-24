The Navajo High School girls and boys basketball teams both entered Regional play on Friday

Tabitha Armstrong (3) lays a ball in the hoop against Walters. Armstrong has averaged 10 points per game on 40.7 percent shooting and three rebounds over the course of 25 regular season games.
Gracee Bates (33) drives around a Walters’ defender during Navajo’s District win. Bates averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during the regular season.
Holdyn Mandrell puts up a shot against Walters in Navajo’s, 64-60, overtime win for the District championship.
Lady Indians soar into Regionals One year ago, yesterday, the Navajo Lady Indians basketball team was preparing for a Class 2A Regional showdown with the Hobart Lady Bearcats. The result of that game was a, 58-56, loss. It dropped the Lady Indians to 24-3 and put them in a win-or-go-home situation. One day later, Navajo